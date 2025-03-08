Trudeau Calls Trump’s Tariffs ‘Dumb’ as Retaliation Looms

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping 25% tariffs on Canada, labeling the move as a “very dumb thing to do” and pledging a “relentless fight” to protect Canada’s economy.

Trump’s tariffs, which target products entering the U.S. from both Canada and Mexico, have raised tensions across North America. He has also raised levies on goods from China, escalating trade friction. Trudeau responded by announcing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, warning that such a trade war would be costly for both nations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump retaliated with a warning to Canada: “Please explain to Governor Trudeau, of Canada, that when he puts on a Retaliatory Tariff on the U.S., our Reciprocal Tariff will immediately increase by a like amount!”

Trudeau swiftly responded, accusing Trump of trying to “collapse the Canadian economy,” possibly to make it easier to annex Canada as the 51st U.S. state. “That is never going to happen. We will never be the 51st state,” Trudeau said, emphasizing Canada’s resolve to fight back and resolve the dispute swiftly.

Trump justifies the tariffs as a strategy to protect U.S. jobs and manufacturing, and as a measure against illegal migration and drug trafficking. He also claims his goal is to stop the fentanyl crisis, blaming Canada for the influx of the opioid into the U.S. But Trudeau rebuffed this claim, noting that less than 1% of fentanyl intercepted at the U.S. border originates from Canada.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum echoed Trudeau’s criticism, calling Trump’s move “without justification” and announcing her own retaliatory measures, though full details will be revealed later.

The imposition of tariffs is expected to raise prices for consumers in both the U.S. and abroad, as products like food, oil, and gas will be affected. Economists, including John Rogers, a professor at American International University, warned that the tariffs could increase inflation, disrupt trade, and harm economic growth for both countries.

Potential Impact on Trade and Jobs

Tariffs on Canadian goods could significantly affect jobs in Canada, particularly in sectors heavily reliant on U.S. trade, such as the auto manufacturing industry. Canada’s Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, cautioned that up to a million jobs could be at risk if the tariffs are implemented. At the U.S.-Canada border, truck drivers, such as 58-year-old Carlos Ponce, expressed fears of job losses and disruptions in the logistics industry.

The retaliatory tariffs could also strain U.S.-Canada relations, especially with industries that rely heavily on cross-border trade, such as automotive manufacturing. Some provinces, including Ontario, have already started discussing countermeasures, including cutting off electricity supplies and banning U.S. liquor imports.

In the midst of rising tensions, Ontario Premier Doug Ford warned that assembly plants on both sides of the border could shut down due to the tariffs, affecting many jobs. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce has called the tariffs “reckless,” warning of potential job losses and economic damage for both countries.

Author’s Opinion The ongoing trade war, with retaliatory tariffs from both sides, appears to be a lose-lose scenario for both Canada and the U.S. The economic damage, especially for industries like automotive manufacturing, could lead to significant job losses and higher prices for consumers. While President Trump justifies the tariffs by citing protectionism, the broader consequences of these trade wars seem to outweigh any short-term economic gains.

Featured image credit: Vitya_maly via GoodFon

