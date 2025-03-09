DMR News

DMR News

News Americas Business Europe Latest

Search Rivals Urge EU to Fully Enforce Market Fairness Rules on Google

ByYasmeeta Oon

Mar 9, 2025

The European Union is under mounting pressure to broaden its investigation into Google under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This follows complaints from alternative search engines DuckDuckGo and Seznam.cz, along with several regional consumer and civil society groups, alleging that Google’s implementation of the DMA choice screen is non-compliant. These entities have formally urged the EU to scrutinize Google’s practices by sending a letter to Commission Executive Vice Presidents Teresa Ribera and Henna Virkkunen.

The DMA and Google’s Compliance Issues

The DMA, which came into force last spring, was designed to ensure a level playing field in the digital market by mandating fairer dealings by platform giants with their rivals and users. Currently, the EU is conducting an open probe on Google concerning other aspects of the DMA, but the choice screen implementation remains a point of contention. DuckDuckGo has specifically criticized Google’s approach to sharing click and query search data, claiming it deviates from DMA requirements.

The letter sent to the EU raises broader compliance issues and highlights the need for a more comprehensive investigation. An EU spokesperson confirmed the receipt of the letter and assured that a response would be provided in due course. While these accusations against Google have stirred significant focus, the EU faces contrasting pressures from the Trump administration, which argues that regulations like the DMA unfairly target U.S.-based companies.

The political landscape surrounding this issue is complex. On one hand, the European Union is being urged to enforce the DMA rigorously to ensure fair competition within its markets. On the other hand, the Trump administration has warned of potential retaliatory tariffs against U.S. Big Tech if the EU proceeds with stringent enforcement of such regulations. This diplomatic tension underscores the global implications of the EU’s regulatory measures.

What The Author Thinks

The situation highlights a growing divide between global regulatory actions and the interests of U.S. tech giants. While the DMA is aimed at ensuring fairness in the digital market, its enforcement could spark political friction and economic repercussions, affecting not only Google but other American companies operating internationally.

Featured image credit: FinnishGovernment via Flickr

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

