Google introduces AI-powered tool in Shopping tab to match your fashion ideas with similar items

Google has rolled out a new feature, “Vision Match,” in its Shopping tab search experience for U.S. mobile users. This innovative tool enables shoppers to articulate a garment they envision, with the AI system offering suggestions based on the description and presenting the best matches available for purchase. Additionally, Google has expanded its augmented reality (AR) beauty feature, now allowing users to try on multiple makeup products from brands like E.L.F, Fenty, and Glossier simultaneously.

The “Vision Match” feature, available in the left panel under “Create & Shop,” or through the “Create it” prompt in the Shopping tab, was initially introduced as an experimental feature in Labs in 2023. This tool represents Google’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its Shopping tab with generative AI since its introduction to Search in 2023. Users can now describe an imagined piece of clothing, and the AI algorithm generates similar options for them to explore and purchase.

Expanding Virtual Try-On Experiences

In addition to fashion, Google’s AR beauty feature offers a virtual try-on experience for multiple makeup products. U.S. users can experiment with different lipsticks, mascaras, eyeshadows, and eyeliners. This feature allows customers to visualize how these products appear on them before making a purchase decision, thereby enhancing their shopping experience.

Google is also broadening its virtual try-on experience for apparel, which was first introduced in 2023. This feature lets shoppers see how garments such as pants and skirts from hundreds of brands look on models of various sizes, ranging from XXS to XXL. By integrating this into the Shopping tab, Google aims to provide a more comprehensive representation of how clothing fits on different body types.

Moreover, the Shopping tab includes an AI-generated summary on the search results page. This summary provides users with essential information when searching for products, streamlining their shopping journey. The integration of generative AI into the Shopping tab reflects Google’s dedication to leveraging technology to enhance user experience.

Author’s Opinion Google’s latest enhancements to its Shopping tab—featuring Vision Match and AR virtual try-ons—bring a significant leap forward in online shopping experiences. By incorporating AI and augmented reality, the company is not only making shopping more personalized but also improving customer confidence in their purchase decisions. However, while these advancements are impressive, the effectiveness of AI-generated suggestions and virtual try-ons will depend on how accurately they can match users’ expectations and physical realities.

Featured image credit: Google Ads Expert

