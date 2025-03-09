YouTube introduces $7.99 per month Premium Lite subscription with ad-free experience

YouTube has introduced a new subscription tier called Premium Lite, which aims to enhance the viewing experience for its users. Announced on Wednesday, the subscription offers an ad-free experience on most videos for $7.99 per month. This move comes as the video-sharing giant reports that the majority of its viewership in the U.S. now occurs on televisions, outpacing mobile devices and desktops.

The new Premium Lite subscription provides users with the opportunity to watch content across various verticals such as gaming, fashion, beauty, cooking, and news without interruptions from ads. However, it does not include several other benefits available in the full YouTube Premium subscription, which costs $13.99 per month. Notably, advertisements will still appear on music content and music videos under the Lite plan.

Strategic Move for YouTube

The introduction of Premium Lite appears to be a strategic step by YouTube to bolster its revenue through subscriptions. With younger viewers in mind, this tier offers a more affordable option for those primarily interested in an ad-free video experience rather than the additional features of the full Premium package.

Initially, Premium Lite will be available to users in the United States and will also be rolled out to all users in pilot markets, including Thailand, Germany, and Australia, within the coming weeks. The company plans to expand this offering to more markets over the next few months.

The addition of Premium Lite was first leaked last month by Bloomberg and comes at a time when YouTube’s combined Music and Premium subscriptions have surpassed 125 million users worldwide. This new tier is expected to appeal particularly to younger audiences who are increasingly consuming content on larger screens at home.

What The Author Thinks YouTube’s introduction of Premium Lite serves as a smart move to target the growing demand for affordable, ad-free content, especially among younger viewers. However, the limited features compared to the full Premium tier may restrict its appeal to more dedicated users who seek a broader suite of benefits.

Featured image credit: Freerange Stock

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR