New Scam Targets Executives with Phony BianLian Ransomware Threats

A new scam has surfaced, targeting corporate executives by impersonating the notorious ransomware group BianLian. The scam involves sending letters to executives, allegedly from the “BianLian Group,” claiming that their organization’s network has been infiltrated. These letters demand payment in Bitcoin, threatening to publish sensitive information if the demands are not met.

The letters, which bear a Boston, MA return address, instruct recipients to transfer amounts between $250,000 and $500,000 within ten days of receiving the letter. The scam employs a high-pressure tactic by stamping the letters with “Time Sensitive Read Immediately” and includes a QR code linked to the Bitcoin wallet for payment. Notably, the letters also state that there will be no further negotiation with victims.

FBI Involvement and Investigation

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a warning regarding this scam. They emphasize that this is not a genuine BianLian ransomware attack but rather a fraudulent scheme. The FBI advises businesses that receive such letters to file a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

Cybersecurity firm Arctic Wolf conducted a review of the scam letters and found no evidence of ransomware intrusion. Organizations that received these letters reported no activity indicative of a ransomware breach. This review supports the FBI’s stance that the letters are part of a scam rather than an actual BianLian operation.

“We have not yet identified any connections between the senders and the widely-publicized BianLian ransomware and data extortion group,” – The FBI

To assist businesses in safeguarding against such scams, the FBI recommends consulting the joint Cybersecurity Advisory bulletin. This resource provides detailed techniques and procedures for protecting organizations from cyber threats.

Author’s Opinion The ongoing increase in phishing schemes and fraudulent ransom demands targeting businesses underscores the growing sophistication of cybercriminals. It’s imperative that businesses remain vigilant and take preventive measures, including educating employees and securing systems, to avoid falling victim to such attacks.

Featured image credit: drobotdean via Freepik

