Cross-Strait Youth Explore National Cultural Parks: “This is My Journey to Find My Roots”

Across the vast land of China, the National Cultural Parks connect important landmarks of Chinese culture. Recently, Cross-Strait Youth embarked on a fascinating journey to trace the roots of Chinese culture by visiting the Great Wall, Grand Canal, Yellow River, and Yangtze River National Cultural Parks.

https://youtu.be/ox1bC3dK2bE?si=2kyeNhV1tRvVDLZz

The Great Wall is an important symbol of the Chinese culture. The impression of the Great Wall left on the Cross-Strait Youth ignites a strong sense of cultural identity within their bloodline.

Taiwan youth Dai An and Tianjin youth Chen Yuexin explored the Huangyaguan Great Wall in Jizhou, Tianjin, and marveled at its grandeur and the historical significance it holds. “He who does not reach the Great Wall is not a true man.” This saying motivated Dai An to climb to the top of the Great Wall. Upon reaching the summit, Dai An was deeply moved by the magnificent scenery: “When I climbed to the top of the Great Wall and looked into the distance, I saw not just the ‘microcosm of the Great Wall,’ but I also felt the Chinese spirit of resilience and the pursuit of peace.”

https://youtu.be/qcxnvT35gNI?si=Fas8lSeA-LJ6LF8J

The Grand Canal, one of China’s great ancient water projects, has witnessed the exchange and integration of northern and southern cultures for thousands of years. At the China Grand Canal Museum in Yangzhou, Taiwan youth Zheng Yaqi and Yangzhou youth Si Wenwen visited historical sites and cultural exhibits related to the Grand Canal. “Yangzhou is an important node on the Grand Canal, rich in cultural heritage. The culture of the Grand Canal in Yangzhou is not only reflected in the ancient commercial prosperity but also in many intangible cultural heritage items

and artistic forms,” said Si Wenwen.

https://youtu.be/gjYBgDtpi4E?si=mS7x4u8IbjJJ3IkH

“Both sides of the Taiwan Strait place great importance on the culture of the Grand Canal. It is our shared cultural heritage. Today, I’m on a journey to trace my roots, and I hope everyone will visit here for themselves and experience the romance of the Chinese people,” Zheng Yaqi said.

The Yellow River, known as the mother river of the Chinese, carries a long and rich history and culture. Zheng Yaqi continued her journey northward to the banks of the Yellow River in Wuzhi County, Jiaozuo, Henan, seeking the “Loong.” By the Yellow River, Zheng Yaqi learned the Loong Dance from Yang Chaodong, a youth inheritor of the “Yellow River Loong Dance” tradition in Wuzhi County, and experienced the magnificence and grandeur of the “Yellow River Loong Dance.”

https://youtu.be/KqGLdt12CN8?si=S3uvtNY1aIdBjXkr

Yang Feilong, the person in charge of the “Yellow River Dragon and Lion” intangible cultural heritage inheritance center in Wuzhi County, stated: “The ‘Yellow River Loong Dance’ is an important part of Yellow River culture. Through the form of dragon dance, it expresses people’s reverence and love for the Yellow River.” Zheng Yaqi expressed great respect for the tradition’s inheritance, saying, “In my hometown Taiwan, most people’s knowledge of the Yellow River comes from books, but today, seeing the ‘Yellow River Loong Dance’ with my own eyes truly made me feel the depth and vastness of Yellow River culture.”

The Yangtze River is the mother river of the Chinese people and a crucial support for China’s development. On the banks of the Yangtze River, Nanjing’s Chen Dehuang, along with Hong Kong youth Chen Changtai, Macau youth Guan Ziying, and Taiwan youth Mao Yongxun, embarked on a journey filled with surprises and the unknown, seeking the “sound treasures” of the Yangtze River at the Nanjing section of the Yangtze River National Cultural Park.

https://youtu.be/gJvKAhGIscw?si=H-6Sa2_7BZkIq7H_

At the Historic Pukou Railway Station Block, Chen Dehuang recorded sounds of people taking photos and leaving marks, representing the cultural transmission. At a spot for observing the Yangtze River’s dolphins, Chen Changtai gathered the joyous sounds of the “smiling elves” as the dolphins played. At the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge, Guan Ziying collected the echoes of pride amidst the bustling traffic. At Zhongshan Wharf, Mao Yongxun collected the sounds of the ferry’s whistle, symbolizing the long-standing connection between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Through these journeys in the National Cultural Parks, the Cross-Strait Youth not only immersed themselves in the inclusiveness and diversity of Chinese culture, but also gained a deeper understanding of their cultural roots. “The roots of Chinese culture are deeply embedded in this land; it is not just a history of the past but also the driving force for future development.”