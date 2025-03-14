Home Care Advisory Group Expands In-Home Pediatric Services As Need Skyrockets

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted a simple truth pediatric experts have known for years: that home-based therapies often produce better outcomes for both patients and their families. To keep pace with demand, New York-based Home Care Advisory Group announces in-home service expansions for special needs children in the five boroughs as well as upstate New York.

No Place Like Home

Children who have developmental and intellectual disabilities often require specialized medical care – and quality in-home care is linked to reduced spending and fewer days in the hospital, according to a 2025 study from the American Academy of Pediatrics. While the diversity of disabilities made data hard to quantify, the study revealed that superior home care helped children advance, allowing them to progress in a familiar environment with direct instruction for family members. Inferior care or lack of home care, however, reduced positive outcomes and instead led to an increase in non-medically necessary hospitalizations and extra medical procedures.

The study also found that inadequate in-home care often resulted in stress and mental health conditions for caregivers. Those whose children did not receive appropriate home care support were prone to injury due to lack of sleep and ignoring their own health care needs. Eventually, inadequate care tended to impair financial capital and family employment, the study found.

Home Health Services

Finding quality pediatric health care may sound challenging, but advisors like Home Care Advisory Group can help simplify the process. Many programs for special needs children are covered by Medicaid, and the advocacy group can help navigate the Medicaid system to ensure families get the services for which they qualify.

The advocacy group makes services like pediatric home health, skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy available to New York kids with chronic health issues, as well as developmental or intellectual disabilities. In-home health aides can help clients with vital daily tasks like bathing, dressing, tooth-brushing, and grooming.

About Home Care Advisory Group

Home Care Advisory Group provides pediatric home health services to children with chronic illness, developmental disabilities, and intellectual disabilities throughout New York. The advisory group also helps families navigate state offices and requirements to access benefits and services.

