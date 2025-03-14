Greenland heads to the polls on Tuesday in a significant parliamentary election, with the ongoing debate over the island’s potential independence from Denmark playing a central role. Adding to the complexity is U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed interest in Greenland, aiming to acquire the territory “one way or the other.”

Pro-Independence Parties Lead the Charge

Most of Greenland’s six main political parties support independence from Denmark, with Inuit Ataqatigiit, a pro-independence party, holding the lead according to recent polls. The party, along with its former coalition partner Siumut, has advocated for holding a referendum on political and economic independence from Denmark. However, neither party has specified a clear timeline for such a move.

Though Denmark controls Greenland’s foreign and defense policies, Greenland handles its internal matters autonomously. Denmark also provides a significant annual block grant to Greenland, amounting to approximately 20% of its GDP. Denmark has repeatedly declared that Greenland is “not for sale,” despite growing momentum for independence within the island’s political landscape.

Trump’s past attempts to acquire Greenland, first proposed in 2019, have caused considerable diplomatic tension with Denmark. His remarks in December about Greenland’s “ownership” being essential to U.S. security led to firm responses from Greenland’s leadership, including Prime Minister Mute Egede, who reiterated that Greenland “belongs to the people of Greenland.” Despite the rejection, Trump has continued to emphasize the U.S. support for the island’s autonomy while claiming that military action could be considered if necessary.

Greenlanders Reject U.S. Integration

Despite the international focus, the majority of Greenlanders do not wish to join the U.S. as a state. An opinion poll from January showed that 85% of Greenlanders rejected the idea of becoming part of the U.S., with only 6% in favor. However, 56% of the population would support a referendum on independence from Denmark, highlighting a clear preference for sovereignty rather than becoming a part of the U.S.

Denmark remains unconcerned about the U.S.’s desire to incorporate Greenland, with political figures like Rasmus Jarlov asserting that Greenland’s desire to join the U.S. is non-existent. Jarlov further argued that Greenland has full rights within Denmark, including representation in parliament, and that it would have no voting rights as a U.S. territory.

Analysts believe that Trump’s pursuit of acquiring Greenland is misplaced. Otto Svendsen of the Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that the U.S. should focus on strengthening its existing relationship with Greenland rather than pursuing ownership. Svendsen suggests that engagement through government-to-government ties, small aid packages for Greenland’s mining sector, and support for education and tourism would allow the U.S. to benefit without the burden of governance.

Author’s Opinion The U.S. should recognize Greenland’s right to self-determination and stop trying to forcefully integrate the island into its own borders. Greenland’s future should be decided by its own people, and attempts to acquire the island only undermine international principles of sovereignty. Instead of pushing for territorial control, the U.S. should focus on developing mutually beneficial partnerships.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

