InterContinental Beverage Capital Charts Bold Course for 2025 and Beyond

InterContinental Beverage Capital (IBC), a New York-based investment and advisory firm specializing in the beverage industry, convened its Annual Partners Meeting last week at the City Springs Center in Sandy Springs, Georgia. The gathering marked a pivotal moment for the firm as it reflected on 2024’s industry-shaping trends and outlined an ambitious roadmap for the future.

“It was the first time our entire partnership has been together since 2023,” said IBC Chairman John Carson. “We officially welcomed Johnnie Blankenship back to the firm and laid the foundation for our strategic initiatives in 2025 and beyond.”

IBC 2024 insights & takeaways:

Doug Christoph, IBC’s lead marketing partner, highlighted critical takeaways that are redefining the food & beverage sector:

The Acceleration of Science & Food Tech – Innovations are reshaping product development and market dynamics at an unprecedented pace.

Blurring Beverage Categories – Functional beverages are evolving beyond traditional definitions, now encompassing products that deliver specific effects, such as hemp-derived, federally legal offerings.

Rise of DIY Consumer Culture – Self-taught entrepreneurs and content creators are influencing market demand and purchase behaviors.

AI’s Expanding Role – The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence presents both significant advantages and complex challenges across the industry.

IBC near term outlook

Consumer Behavior & Market Dynamics:

Erosion of Trust in Institutions – Shifting perceptions are influencing purchasing decisions.

Expanding Consumer Access – New retail channels are disrupting traditional distribution models.

Demand for Instant Gratification – Brands that deliver speed, convenience, and customization will win.

Home as the Central Hub – Consumers increasingly integrate health, work, and wellness into their home environments.

Data Overload vs. Opportunity – The availability of data is at an all-time high, but so is the challenge of leveraging it effectively.

Industry-Specific Shifts:

Natural & Sugar-Free Dominate – These remain the top two priorities for food and beverage consumers, with sustainability and ethics gaining traction.

Explosive Growth of Functional Beverages – The market is on track to reach nearly $500 billion by 2032, growing at a 7.4% CAGR.

Evolving Consumer Relationship with Alcohol – Preferences continue to shift toward alternative and wellness-driven beverages.

Hemp-Derived Delta-9 Beverages – The category is expanding, further redefining functional drinks.

IBC’s Strategic Vision

IBC President Joe Messina reinforced the firm’s commitment to pioneering innovation in products that meet the trues needs of consumers while expanding its global footprint. Messina pointed to the following:

Championing Healthier Functional Beverages & Transparent Labeling – In partnership with New Tree Fruit Company, IBC is leading the charge in De-Sugaring™️ initiatives.

Leveraging Deep Cannabis Industry Expertise – With nearly a decade of experience, IBC continues to support cannabis-related ventures as consumer acceptance grows.

Harnessing Generative AI for Market Expansion – AI-driven efficiencies will accelerate speed to market, enhance omnichannel access, and forge new strategic alliances worldwide.

As IBC advances into 2025, it remains committed to pushing boundaries, fostering innovation, healthy options, and label transparency through driving transformative change in the CPG industry.

More information about IBC can be found at https://www.inbevcapital.com/.