Canadians Rally in ‘Tesla Takedown’ to Oppose Musk and Trump Influence

In several Canadian cities, including Ottawa and Vancouver, residents have participated in the “Tesla Takedown” protests to voice their discontent with CEO Elon Musk and his involvement with U.S. President Donald Trump. On Sunday, around two dozen demonstrators gathered outside a Tesla dealership in Surrey, British Columbia, after similar protests took place in Vancouver the previous day. The protesters carried signs with slogans such as “elbows up,” “Elon be-gone,” and “democracy dies in apathy.”

Protests Against Musk’s Influence

One of the protest organizers, Jen Gagnon, a dual Canadian-American citizen, expressed her frustration with the state of U.S. politics since Trump’s election, comparing it to watching her “childhood home burn down.” She criticized Trump for imposing steep tariffs on Canadian goods, igniting an ongoing trade war, and suggesting that Canada would be better off as the 51st U.S. state. Gagnon emphasized her decision to avoid American products but felt compelled to take stronger action against Musk and “creeping fascism” in Canada.

Juan Alperin, another protester, attended the event with his 12-year-old son, expressing concerns over the rise of authoritarianism and the decline of deliberative democracy. Alperin, a professor at Simon Fraser University, highlighted the increasing control of communication platforms by tech oligarchies, referring to social media platforms like X, owned by Musk. He voiced his worries about the growing concentration of power in the hands of a few billionaires who control the press and social media.

Musk’s Controversial Stance

Musk, who is known as a “free speech absolutist,” has drawn criticism for allowing harmful content, including extremist and antisemitic rhetoric, to proliferate on X. His role as a key advisor to Trump has also drawn ire from many, as Musk continues to advocate for government overhaul through initiatives like the Department of Government Efficiency.

The protests continued on Sunday in Surrey, with the steady honking of car horns offering support for the demonstrators. Tesla dealerships, including those in Oregon and Seattle, have become targets of protests and vandalism, likely due to Musk’s growing prominence in political circles. The protests are part of a larger movement, with additional demonstrations planned in cities across the U.S. and Europe.

The protests have gained attention on platforms like Action Network, where community groups promote progressive causes. On Saturday, protests took place outside Tesla dealerships in Ottawa and Vancouver, with future protests planned in Kitchener, Ontario.

Gagnon, who moved to Canada from the U.S. a decade ago, stated that the protests aim to discourage consumers from purchasing Teslas to reduce Musk’s wealth. Additionally, BC Hydro, the Crown utility in British Columbia, recently announced it would remove Tesla products from its electric vehicle rebate program. This decision is part of British Columbia’s ongoing efforts to prioritize Canadian goods and exclude American products, especially as trade tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

What The Author Thinks The ongoing protests against Musk, Tesla, and the political climate surrounding U.S. leadership reflect a growing resistance to the concentration of power in the hands of a few billionaires. While the motivations behind these movements are varied, they highlight the importance of addressing economic inequalities and the monopolization of communication platforms. As long as public figures like Musk continue to hold significant political sway, protests will remain a powerful tool for citizens to voice their frustrations and demand more equitable leadership.

Featured image credit: The Nation

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR