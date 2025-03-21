A Large Portion of EU Crypto Payments Is Spent on Retail and Food

A new report by Oobit, a cryptocurrency payments platform, reveals that 70% of crypto payments in the European Union are directed toward retail, food, and beverage purchases. The findings, which are based on user spending patterns, also show that the average transaction value using the Oobit app is $8.36, with an average deposit of around $85.

After retail and food-related purchases, the report shows that 26% of payments went toward tourism-related activities, including lodging, travel, and aviation. Only 1.5% of transactions were directed toward government services and digital payments, with another 1.5% spent on miscellaneous categories like healthcare and entertainment. This data highlights the growing use of cryptocurrencies in everyday purchases across the region.

Growing Crypto Adoption in the EU

The report points to the increasing acceptance of digital assets in the EU, a trend accelerated by governments passing crypto legislation that adds credibility to the market. However, the report also notes that 92% of payments were made using the USDt stablecoin, which has faced scrutiny under the EU’s new MiCA regulation, which took full effect on December 30, 2024.

Oobit’s findings are supported by data from Chainalysis, which showed that cryptocurrency adoption in Central, Northern, and Western Europe (CNWE) has grown by 44% year-over-year. The region’s stablecoin market is also growing at a rate 2.5 times faster than North America, especially for transactions under $1 million.

Micropayments, often facilitated by stablecoins, are gaining traction as technology like the Lightning Network and crypto debit cards is enhancing the usability of crypto for small transactions. Oobit’s report highlights how crypto is evolving from a speculative asset class to a legitimate means of exchange.

Global adoption of crypto is expanding as well. For example, Nubank introduced the Lightning Network to 100 million customers in Latin America, and in 2023, IBEX partnered with Grupo Salinas to allow millions of Mexicans to pay internet bills with Bitcoin. Ripple also secured a license in Dubai to offer crypto payments in the UAE in March 2025.

The Growing Stablecoin Market

The stablecoin market has seen remarkable growth, with the market cap increasing from $62.8 billion in April 2021 to $229.6 billion by March 2025—a 266% increase. These fiat-pegged cryptocurrencies are particularly important in developing countries, where local currencies are subject to devaluation.

Arthur Azizov, CEO of B2BINPAY, suggested in an opinion piece for Cointelegraph that the landscape for crypto payments will evolve significantly starting in 2025. Key drivers of change will include the introduction of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), which could push consumers toward more decentralized options, and the growing integration of crypto payment providers with traditional finance companies.

Author’s Opinion The shift toward using crypto for everyday transactions is a positive sign of growing acceptance, but there are challenges ahead. The rapid growth of stablecoins highlights their usefulness in countries with unstable currencies, but the regulatory landscape remains a critical concern. Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could play a role in shaping the future of crypto payments, but they must balance innovation with security. Overall, the crypto payment ecosystem is becoming more integrated into the global economy, though its evolution will depend heavily on regulation, trust, and the willingness of consumers and businesses to adopt it fully.

Featured image credit: Freepik

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR