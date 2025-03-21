DMR News

Apple Loses Battle Against Germany’s Special Regulation on Big Tech

ByHilary Ong

Mar 21, 2025

Apple has faced a significant setback in its legal battle against the competition regulations imposed on it by Germany’s Federal Cartel Office (FCO). On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Germany’s Federal Court of Justice upheld the decision to place Apple under a special abuse control regime, which was initially applied in April 2023. The ruling means that Apple will continue to be subjected to unique competition controls in Germany, one of Europe’s largest markets.

What the Ruling Means for Apple

The special abuse control regime was implemented to ensure a level playing field in the digital space, particularly for large tech giants. One of the key points of contention was Apple’s App Tracking Transparency framework, which the FCO suspects could amount to self-preferencing—a practice that is prohibited under the regime. This could force Apple to modify its approach to data collection, particularly in how it handles advertising permissions for third-party apps.

In response to the ruling, Apple issued a statement expressing disagreement with the court’s decision, maintaining that the company faces significant competition in Germany. The company also defended its business model, which it claims prioritizes user privacy and security.

Apple is not alone in facing scrutiny under this special abuse control regime. Other major tech companies such as Google, Meta, and Microsoft are also subject to similar regulations, as part of an ongoing effort to rein in the power of digital giants.

Andreas Mundt, the president of the FCO, expressed satisfaction with the ruling, emphasizing that the decision would solidify the foundation of ongoing reviews of Apple’s tracking rules for third-party app providers. Mundt also made it clear that the FCO is vigorously working on several other cases against major digital companies.

Author’s Opinion

While it’s understandable that regulatory bodies are looking to address the disproportionate influence of tech giants like Apple, the challenge lies in ensuring that regulations don’t stifle innovation or unfairly target companies for practices that are common in the industry. Apple’s commitment to privacy should be acknowledged, but there is a need for a nuanced approach that balances privacy with competition. The regulatory environment for tech companies needs to evolve with the fast-paced digital landscape to ensure fair competition while maintaining consumer benefits.

Featured image credit: iphonedigital via Flickr

Hilary Ong

