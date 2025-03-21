TikTok Launches ‘Security Checkup’ Feature to Help Users Safeguard Their Accounts

On Monday, TikTok introduced a new “Security Checkup” feature designed to help users easily review and update their account’s security settings from a single screen. The tool is similar to those offered by other tech giants like Google and Instagram, aimed at enhancing account protection for users.

Users can access the Security Checkup tool through the “Settings and privacy” section of their profile by tapping “Security and permissions.” The feature guides users step-by-step through TikTok’s security options and encourages them to enable more features for a safer account experience.

One of the key aspects of Security Checkup is the ability for users to link their phone numbers and email addresses to their TikTok accounts. This ensures users have a backup login method if they ever lose access to their account. Additionally, the tool recommends enabling two-step verification for extra security when logging in from unfamiliar devices.

Additional Security Features

Security Checkup also prompts users to regularly check which devices are logged into their accounts, advising them to remove any devices that are no longer in use or appear suspicious. Furthermore, the tool suggests activating device-based authentication methods like Face ID or Touch Unlock for faster and more secure login experiences.

TikTok also claims that it actively monitors for unusual behavior on accounts, and any potential security threats will be flagged in the “Security and permissions” settings for users to review.

This launch of the new security feature comes at a time when TikTok’s future in the U.S. remains uncertain. Earlier in January, President Donald Trump extended the TikTok ban’s deadline by 75 days. Despite this, TikTok has continued to roll out new updates to its platform, including teen safety features and an updated desktop experience designed to rival YouTube.

Author’s Opinion While TikTok’s introduction of the Security Checkup tool is a positive step towards improving user safety, it highlights the ongoing tension between enhancing individual account protection and addressing the broader concerns about data privacy and corporate responsibility. With security features often being reactive rather than proactive, users must remain vigilant while platforms like TikTok work to maintain trust amidst ever-evolving regulatory scrutiny.

Featured image credit: Nordskov Media via Flickr

