TikTok Now Allows Parents to View Teen’s Follower Lists and Block Access During Certain Hours

TikTok has announced the rollout of new features aimed at enhancing the safety and well-being of teens using the popular app. These updates allow parents to exercise more control over their child’s TikTok usage, including the option to block access during specific times such as family activities, school hours, nighttime, or even a weekend getaway. The move is part of TikTok’s broader strategy to introduce teen safety features, which have been evolving over recent years to address growing concerns.

New Family Pairing Features

The new Family Pairing features enable parents to view their teen’s followers and following lists, providing greater transparency. Additionally, parents can set usage limits, allowing teens 30 minutes on weekdays and an hour during weekends. TikTok is also testing meditation exercises as part of its wind down feature, promoting relaxation and mindfulness.

In an effort to bolster digital literacy, TikTok is re-enabling its STEM feed for teens who have previously turned it off. This platform offers educational content that encourages learning in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Parents can utilize this tool to foster ongoing conversations with their teens about safety and responsible online behavior.

These measures are part of TikTok’s efforts to address concerns from lawmakers and demonstrate its commitment to user safety. By offering tools that allow for safer engagement, TikTok aims to create a more secure environment for young users.

To ensure a calming experience during late hours, TikTok has introduced a new feature where teens under 16 will encounter a full-screen takeover with soothing music if they are online after 10 pm. This initiative seeks to encourage teens to disconnect and unwind.

Author’s Opinion TikTok’s new features represent a positive step toward improving teen safety and well-being, especially in terms of offering more control for parents. However, while these tools are useful, they do not entirely replace the need for ongoing dialogue between parents and teens about digital responsibility. TikTok’s commitment to promoting healthier online habits should be expanded further to ensure young users are fully protected.

Featured image credit: FMT

