Tentative Ceasefire Agreed Upon by Zelenskyy and Putin, Key Details Pending

Ukraine and Russia have tentatively agreed to a limited ceasefire following discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, though the specifics on when it will take effect and which targets will be off-limits for attack remain unclear.

The agreement emerged after a call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Although both sides reached a general understanding, Putin rejected Trump’s suggestion for a full 30-day ceasefire. Instead, the agreement focuses on limiting attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “technical” talks in Saudi Arabia this weekend would aim to clarify which types of infrastructure would be protected under the ceasefire.

However, the three parties involved appear to have differing views on the scope of the ceasefire. The White House indicated that both energy and infrastructure would be covered, while the Kremlin interpreted the agreement more narrowly to focus solely on “energy infrastructure.” Zelenskyy, on the other hand, included railways and ports as key areas to be protected.

Ukraine’s Commitment to the Ceasefire, but Conditions Remain

Zelenskyy expressed cautious optimism on social media after his call with Trump, stating that Ukraine was ready to implement the ceasefire steps. However, he also emphasized that “words of a ceasefire” were insufficient if they were not backed by concrete actions. Despite the tentative agreement, Ukrainian forces continued to face attacks, with several areas, including hospitals and railways, being hit by Russian strikes shortly after the call.

Trump suggested that Zelenskyy consider U.S. ownership of Ukraine’s power plants as a way to secure their long-term protection. The idea was floated in the context of U.S. expertise in electricity and utility management. This suggestion followed Trump’s broader strategy to secure access to Ukraine’s critical minerals as part of the U.S. support for Ukraine during the ongoing conflict.

Putin, during his call with Trump, made clear that any full ceasefire would require the cessation of foreign military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine. This demand is at odds with the position of the Ukrainian government, which insists that such support is vital for its defense. Zelenskyy rejected the condition, asserting that cutting off military assistance would put civilians in danger and prolong the war. He also made it clear that Ukraine would not accept territorial concessions, particularly the recognition of Russian-occupied territories.

In a rare positive development, both sides agreed to swap 175 prisoners in what is one of the largest exchanges of the war. However, the overall situation remains tense, with no clear path forward for a lasting peace agreement. As the technical discussions unfold, it remains uncertain whether the ceasefire will hold or whether further challenges will emerge.

What The Author Thinks While any move toward peace is worth considering, the reality is that this ceasefire remains fragile at best. Both Russia and Ukraine have conditions that are likely to impede true progress, particularly with Ukraine refusing to make any territorial concessions. Until both sides genuinely prioritize peace and compromise, this ceasefire will likely remain a temporary measure rather than a permanent solution to the conflict.

Featured image credit: FMT

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR