Environmental Lawyers Obtain Final Approval for Record-Breaking Settlement in Landmark Class Action Lawsuit Against Chemtool Rockton

Led by a team of leading environmental lawyers, The Collins Law Firm has reached an unprecedented multi-million dollar class action settlement against Chemtool Incorporated in Rockton, Illinois. One of the largest environmental settlements in recent history, this landmark resolution underscores the firm’s dedication to holding corporations accountable for pollution and protecting affected communities.

The lawsuit stemmed from a catastrophic explosion and fire at Chemtool’s Rockton facility in June 2021, releasing hazardous chemicals into the surrounding air, soil, and water. The fire created a toxic plume of smoke and dust that led to the evacuation of homeowners, residents, and businesses within a mile of the plant and a shelter-in-place order for people within three miles of the plant.

Leveraging their expertise, several distinguished attorneys from The Collins Law Firm spearheaded the case. Its founder, Shawn Collins, led the litigation with seasoned trial lawyers Edward Manzke and Jeremiah Frei-Pearson. They combined their experience in high-stakes environmental-related and personal injury litigation to ensure a favorable outcome for Rockton residents.

After three years of litigation, the Honorable Stephen E. Balogh, Associate Judge of the 17th Judicial Circuit in Winnebago County, Illinois, granted final approval of a $94.5 Million settlement for damages arising from a massive fire and explosion at the Chemtool manufacturing plant in Rockton, Illinois. The settlement is believed to be a record for an environmental class action caused by a smoke plume.

“This settlement is a significant achievement for the community and we are proud to have secured justice for those affected. Our clients have endured immense hardship, and this resolution ensures they receive the restitution they deserve. The complexity of this case required relentless advocacy and a commitment to uncovering the full extent of Chemtool’s environmental impact,” said Manzke.

The class plaintiffs were represented by Collins Law Firm (Edward Manzke, a member of the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee), co-lead counsel Miner, Barnhill & Galland (Robert Libman and Rosin Duffy-Gideon), DiCello Levitt (Daniel Rock Flynn), Foote, Mielke, Chavez & O’Neil, LLC, (Robert M. Foote), and Plaintiffs’ Executive members Deanna Pihos of Miner, Barnhill & Galland, Steven Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Elridge, LLC, David Nieman of Romanucci & Blandin, LLC, and class liaison counsel, Marc C. Gravino of Williams & McCarthy, LP.

Complementing its expertise in environmental law, the firm’s personal injury lawyers have a strong record of obtaining significant verdicts and settlements for clients harmed by corporate negligence, defective products, and workplace accidents. Their business lawyers provide strategic counsel to companies navigating complex legal matters, including contract disputes and regulatory compliance.

Located in Naperville, Illinois, The Collins Law Firm has built a reputation for delivering results through meticulous legal strategies and unwavering client advocacy. With a history of high-profile victories, the firm remains committed to fighting for individuals and businesses facing legal challenges.

The class action against Chemtool sets a precedent for future environmental lawsuits with an aggressive litigation strategy that was pivotal in securing this historic agreement. The litigation resulted in an outstanding victory for its class members, with the size of the settlement reflecting the significant impact on community members and providing them some measure of justice for what they had endured.

The $94.5 million settlement in the Chemtool class action lawsuit sets a precedent for future class action lawsuits, demonstrating the potential for massive settlements when a significant environmental disaster impacts a large community. This encourages more individuals to pursue legal action against companies responsible for major industrial accidents, putting tremendous pressure on corporations to prioritize safety measures to avoid similar liability.

The Collins Law Firm continues to lead the charge in environmental litigation, ensuring that polluters face consequences for their actions. The settlement with Chemtool is a step toward greater corporate accountability and environmental protection, reaffirming its position as a national leader in environmental law and class action litigation.

