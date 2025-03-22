Ona Treatment Center Announces Tricare-Approved Addiction Program For Military

According to findings from a Department of Defense survey, about 34% of all military personnel engage in binge drinking, with that same report suggesting that over 20% are at further risk of significant health complications. This issue affects not only the service members themselves but their colleagues in the armed forces and their families as well. Naturally, those families are asking for solutions, and treatment centers are in a race against time to provide relief. The Ona Treatment Center in Browns Valley, CA is one such center, and they sought to answer some common questions about treatment specifically for military service members.

The Shape Of The Problem

The issue of chronic alcohol use in the military is far from new; as the National Library of Medicine suggests, military service and alcohol use have been intrinsically connected for centuries. Trauma and the use of alcohol to cope with that trauma is perhaps as old as the act of drinking itself.

However, another report published in the Oxford Academic brought to light evidence that, perhaps, not enough is being done to collect data on this problem at an institutional level, let alone to solve it.

Barriers To Recovery

Recovery can be difficult for active duty personnel for a number of reasons, not least of which is the rigorous demands that come with active service. Military schedules may leave little time to receive care, leading to a further compounding of the root causes behind the substance abuse which may include PTSD, loneliness, depression, and more leading to a worsening in symptoms.

Ona Treatment Center director Tiffany Komba explains that the focus on those root causes is absolutely essential in treatment, as there is evidence to suggest that treatment modalities that do not address the emotional origin of substance abuse may have a higher chance of relapse.

Adoption Of Innovative Care Models

The need for care models that cater specifically to the unique needs of military personnel is clear. Truncated, high-intensity treatment models are gaining popularly as an alternative to traditional care among active-duty members. A selection of providers offering these models have even been approved by military insurance provider Tricare, further expanding access.

Komba explains that, in their case, Ona Treatment Center offers a comprehensive inpatient program for service members, utilizing treatment methods such as family therapy, group therapy, and CBT. They seek to provide intensive, personalized care in the interest of breaking negative habits and addressing the deep traumas that often cause alcohol addiction in the first place, while also respecting the needs of active duty personnel.

A spokesperson for the Center offered more details, “Utilizing an evidence-based, clinical program following the guidelines set by the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), our detox and 28-day dual-diagnosis residential treatment program provides clients with the skills they need as they embark on their path to a life free from alcohol and substance use disorders.”

These care models and others like them have, at least so far, demonstrated promise in reducing the impact of alcohol abuse on the lives of military personnel. There is still, however, much work to be done as new programs are developed and the need for greater access grows further.

About Ona Treatment Center

Located in Browns Valley, CA, the Ona Treatment Center offers an innovative care model designed to address the root causes of alcohol abuse and deliver long-lasting results. Comprehensive information about enrollment in their inpatient program can be found on their website.