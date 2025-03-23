Google Wallet Now Allows Kids to Make In-Store Payments with Parental Consent

Google announced on Wednesday that children with Android phones in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Spain, and Poland can now use Google Wallet to make in-store payments. The feature allows parents or guardians to supervise their children’s access to digital payments on their devices.

Kids can also use Google Wallet to store and access passes for events, library cards, and gift cards. However, Google emphasizes that payment cards can only be added with parental consent, and parents will be notified via email whenever their child makes a transaction. Parents can also use Google’s Family Link app to monitor purchases, remove payment cards, or disable access to passes entirely.

Restrictions and Setup Process

It is important to note that children are restricted from using Google Wallet for online purchases. To enable this feature, parents and children must open the Wallet app on the child’s Android device, select the “Add to Wallet” option, and follow the prompts to add a payment card. The parent must log into their Google Account to confirm their identity before the card can be added.

This launch aligns with Google’s previous announcement that it would roll out this feature in spring 2024. While Google did not comment on potential plans for expansion to other regions, the move brings it closer to matching Apple’s Apple Cash Family service, which already allows children to make in-store payments via Apple Pay.

What The Author Thinks This feature is a valuable tool for fostering financial responsibility in children while providing parents with the control and oversight they need. By requiring parental consent and offering easy ways to monitor and restrict spending, Google strikes a good balance between enabling young users and protecting them from potential misuse. It’s a progressive step forward for mobile payment systems that ensures children can participate in the digital economy safely.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

