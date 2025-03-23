Starlink Introduces Harsh Speed Cap for Priority Plan Users

SpaceX has introduced a severe speed cap for customers on its Priority plan, reducing internet speeds to as low as 1Mbps after users exceed their monthly data limits.

Starlink’s new policy removes access to the “Unlimited, Standard Data” feature. Once Priority customers surpass their 40GB data allotment, the satellite internet service will throttle speeds to 1Mbps for downloads and 0.5Mbps for uploads. This change represents a significant downgrade, as 1Mbps is generally unusable for everyday internet activities.

To circumvent these speed restrictions, SpaceX is pushing users to purchase additional data blocks. A 50GB block costs $25, and a 500GB block is priced at $125. This is a strategic shift, as the company wants Priority customers to spend more once they reach their data cap.

Customer Reaction and Pricing Changes

SpaceX’s new pricing and speed limitations have left many customers dissatisfied. Some are considering switching back to the Residential plan, which offers unlimited data at regular speeds under a fair use policy. Additionally, there has been a pricing adjustment for Priority plans, with increases ranging from $40 to $150. The base “local priority 50GB plan” saw a reduction to $65 per month, down from $140.

Starlink’s Residential and Roam plans remain unaffected by the speed cap. These plans continue to offer unlimited data at standard speeds, making them a preferable option for some customers. However, some users face difficulties switching due to a lack of available network capacity, pushing them to consider the pricier Roam Unlimited tier.

What The Author Thinks In my opinion, the drastic changes to Starlink’s Priority plans are a clear attempt to monetize the service further, but they risk alienating many users, especially those who initially signed up for the service due to its higher speeds and features like public IP addresses. Customers who rely on consistent, reliable internet for business or development purposes may feel that the value has been significantly diminished.

Featured image credit: FMT

