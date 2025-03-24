Spotify Launches “Concerts Near You” Playlist to Help Users Discover Local Shows

On Wednesday, Spotify introduced a new personalized playlist designed to help users discover upcoming concerts in their area. Titled “Concerts Near You,” the playlist is updated weekly with 30 songs from artists performing locally, along with detailed event information and links to purchase tickets. Spotify has partnered with ticketing platforms like AXS, DICE, Eventbrite, and Ticketmaster to bring users this feature.

Similar to other personalized playlists on Spotify, such as “Daylist” and various “Mixes,” “Concerts Near You” is customized to users’ listening habits, enabling them to discover new music and artists they enjoy. The feature also helps users keep track of shows by providing up-to-date concert listings and making it easier for fans to attend events by connecting them directly to tickets.

To make sure they receive the latest concert updates, Spotify encourages users to share their location through the “Live Events” section found under the Search tab in the app. Enabling push notifications and following favorite artists will also allow users to receive personalized reminders about upcoming shows.

This new feature highlights Spotify’s growing ambition to integrate event discovery into its broader listening experience while increasing visibility for artists. The announcement follows the release of Spotify’s annual Loud & Clear report, which addresses claims that the platform doesn’t fairly compensate artists. The report revealed that, for the first time in 2024, an artist receiving one in every million streams on Spotify earned an average of over $10,000.

What The Author Thinks Spotify’s new “Concerts Near You” playlist not only benefits listeners by making concert discovery easier, but it also has the potential to significantly enhance artists’ exposure. By seamlessly connecting music and live events, Spotify could foster stronger relationships between artists and their fan base, offering an invaluable platform for emerging talents to gain visibility.

