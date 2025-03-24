Tesla Issues Another Recall for Almost All Cybertrucks

Tesla is preparing to recall its Cybertruck vehicles for an eighth time. This recall affects nearly all of the cutting edge trucks manufactured since serial production began in Nov 2022. That means the latest recall covers all Model Year 2024 and Model Year 2025 Cybertrucks. This action draws attention to the continued issue with the cant rail assembly, something that has plagued the vehicle since its release.

The recall originated from an issue with the assembly of the cant rail. This bug has led to Cybertruck deliveries coming to a halt. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has described the cant rail assembly as “an assembly comprised of an electrocoated steel stamping joined to a stainless steel panel with structural adhesive.” The organization further explained the defect, stating, “The cant rail stainless steel panel may delaminate at the adhesive joint, which may cause the panel to separate from the vehicle.”

Tesla’s Response to the Recall

Affected Cybertruck owners are advised to stop by their nearest Tesla service center to get their cant rail assemblies replaced. The replacement process will be conducted free of charge, ensuring that all affected vehicles are brought up to safety standards. This measure is a big deal. This is evidenced by the fact that most of these recalls have impacted almost all Cybertruck ever sold, underscoring the prevalence of the fault.

While the recall doesn’t cover all existing Cybertrucks, it’s a significant percentage of them thus far. This requires Tesla to confront the dangerous defect outright. Vehicle owners should be quick to act on the recall notice. They need to get their trucks serviced as expeditiously as possible to minimize the likelihood of a substantial risk occurring from the cant rail assembly defect.

Author’s Opinion Tesla’s repeated recalls of the Cybertruck highlight the importance of quality control, especially for a product that has gained so much attention. While the recall is a necessary step to ensure safety, it’s concerning that such a fundamental flaw continues to plague this high-profile vehicle. Tesla needs to take swift action to ensure that these issues are resolved before they further tarnish the reputation of one of its most anticipated models.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR