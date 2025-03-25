EU Requires Apple to Open iOS Features to Third-Party Developers

The European Union has mandated Apple to further open the iPhone’s connectivity features, significantly impacting how developers interact with the device’s ecosystem. The EU has proven to be serious about enforcing the DMA. Now they’re bullying Apple to disclose very specific documentation that will allow developers to create their own inferior, less secure alternatives to AirDrop and AirPlay. As part of the directive, Apple is required to allow third-party devices like smartwatches and headphones to use certain iOS features. This step is a serious attempt to create robust healthy competitive rivalry among technology companies. It will further ensure a level playing field between various digital platforms.

EU Ruling on iOS Features and Notification System

According to the EU’s ruling, Apple should permit third-party devices to utilize the iOS notification feature. This new requirement is intentionally aimed at smart wristwatches. Further, Apple needs to introduce proximity-triggered pairing to headphones no later than June 1, 2026. The alternatives must be developed by the end of 2026. As a result, the European Commission has asked Apple to establish an avenue for developers to channel technical questions and concerns. This action should increase interoperability and promote competition among providers.

Apple has expressed concerns over these new regulations.

“Today’s decisions wrap us in red tape, slowing down Apple’s ability to innovate for users in Europe and forcing us to give away our new features for free to companies who don’t have to play by the same rules,” Apple stated.

The EU recently imposed a fine against Apple for anti-competitive practices in its App Store. They both demand the company to allow third-party app stores on its devices. The EU has pointed out that nine iOS features are “predominantly used for connected devices such as smartwatches, headphones, or TVs.” These features are just a start but should now be made available to third-party developers under the new administrative orders.

Apple’s response has notable been to focus on the negative effect on its own products and on European users.

“It’s bad for our products and for our European users. We will continue to work with the European Commission to help them understand our concerns on behalf of our users,” the company mentioned.

The EU’s efforts are part of a six-month proceeding to ensure Apple’s compliance with the DMA’s interoperability requirements. This follows the EU’s previous mandate for Apple to adopt USB-C ports for charging on all iPhones globally, effectively phasing out Apple’s proprietary Lightning port.

What The Author Thinks Apple’s resistance to these regulatory changes seems more focused on its own business interests than the concerns of users. While the company argues that it will hinder innovation, it is important to recognize that such regulations could foster increased competition, ultimately benefiting consumers. These efforts may be uncomfortable for Apple, but they’re crucial for establishing a more open ecosystem and ensuring that all players, not just Apple, have a seat at the table.

Featured image credit: Sarah Shi via Pexels

