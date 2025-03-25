YouTube Vows to Address Video Quality Issues on iOS, Desktop, and Smart TVs

On Wednesday, YouTube officially acknowledged the situation, recognizing that most of users are struggling with video quality on the platform. These issues are happening everywhere, from iPhones to desktops to smart TVs. Many customers state that they constantly have problems playing video at any quality. In some cases, they’re even streaming at 144p or 360p, despite having a fast internet connection. YouTube has been forced to respond after the growing outcry from the platform’s creators and influencers.

YouTube has recently addressed the problem on their help page. In addition, number four is ranked as the regional priority which means they are actively working on a solution to resolve it. In the end, more than 7,100 users shared their frustration at this user-unfriendly change. YouTube later explained that there is no technical reason for it. They put together an extensive support page specifically for users. Here, you can add your stories from the trail and learn more about the resolution’s latest progress.

“We’re aware some of you are experiencing lower than usual video quality when trying to watch Videos and Shorts,” YouTube stated.

Widespread Impact Across Devices

The bug seems to be systemic across all devices as it affects all operating systems and hardware configurations. She added that users have been complaining more or less daily as they find their streaming sessions interrupted by much lower video quality. As always, YouTube is very focused on on-the-ground concerns. They plan to continue to update the community by posting into a discussion thread with information as it is available.

YouTube’s help homepage serves as the central clearinghouse for users. Here, you can file a complaint and receive notifications as we make our way through the queue, hopefully to a fix. We update this platform frequently to help you stay in the know on the most recent changes. It provides useful temporary stopgaps as we await a more permanent solution.

“We’ll update this thread with new information as soon as it becomes available,” YouTube further added.

The video-sharing behemoth has been quick to reassure people that they’re working hard behind the scenes to fix the issue. The company urges anyone who is experiencing the problem to check their support page for advice and information on what’s being done to fix it.

What The Author Thinks YouTube’s delay in addressing the widespread video quality issues that are affecting its users across various devices is concerning, especially given the heavy reliance on the platform for creators, businesses, and everyday users. While YouTube’s efforts to provide temporary solutions are appreciated, the issue’s persistence highlights a deeper need for proactive solutions to ensure that the platform remains reliable for its users.

Featured image credit: Esther Vargas via Flickr

