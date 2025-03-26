Uber to Offer 20 Hours of Free Childcare in Effort to Boost Female Driver Numbers

Uber UK has announced that all of its drivers in the country will be eligible for 20 hours of free childcare under a new initiative aimed at attracting more women to the platform. The scheme, which will run through 2025, allows drivers to use the childcare allowance via a nannying and babysitting app.

“We really, really would like to attract more female drivers onto the Uber platform,” said Uber UK General Manager, Andrew Brem.

However, the announcement has been met with skepticism. The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB), representing drivers, criticized the initiative as a “cynical PR stunt.” The union argued that if Uber truly wanted to support families, it would raise driver pay to allow parents more time off to spend with their children. “Instead, Uber’s insultingly low fees force drivers to spend so long on the roads that, in many cases, relationships rupture and families are broken up,” the IWGB said in a statement.

Uber’s trial of the free childcare program with 1,000 drivers was reportedly successful, with 96% of participants stating it made it easier for them to work. The company is now rolling out the scheme to more than 100,000 drivers in the UK. Brem expressed that while the scheme may initially be used more by existing drivers, the long-term goal is to get drivers accustomed to utilizing the service.

He added, “By testing it at no cost, you have the experience, and you see the ease of getting childcare through this particular route.”

The scheme will remain open through 2025, with Uber evaluating its success at the end of the year and considering whether to extend it further.

Addressing Driver Concerns and Strike Action

The announcement also comes as Uber drivers have voiced dissatisfaction over pay. Drivers in Glasgow, for example, reported that despite fare increases, their wages had dropped in 2024. In January, striking drivers said they were being forced to work long hours despite having families at home.

Brem acknowledged that while most drivers want a pay rise, Uber’s priority is to maintain high demand for rides. He noted that a recent survey showed drivers could now see a breakdown of how much money they earned versus how much Uber takes, but emphasized that the company was working to keep the platform busy to generate more opportunities for drivers.

Uber has also highlighted the positive impact the childcare scheme has had on some drivers. Tania Naseer, a mother of three who participated in the pilot program, described it as a “massive boost.” She said that being able to hire a sitter allowed her to work during the weekend, which is often the busiest time for Uber drivers. While she acknowledged that a pay rise would be great, she said the childcare support was working well for her at the moment.

The childcare service is offered through the babysitting and nannying app Bubble, which matches parents with qualified childminders. Uber drivers can use their free childcare hours whenever they wish, not just during their working hours. Brem expressed hope that after using the free hours, drivers would see the value of the service and continue using it at their own expense if they choose to do so.

What The Author Thinks While the introduction of free childcare might seem like a positive step, it’s not enough to address the broader issues that Uber drivers face. The real change Uber could make is raising wages to allow drivers more flexibility and better work-life balance, rather than relying on short-term perks like childcare to mask deeper systemic problems.

