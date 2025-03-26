Fisch Solutions Reinvents Cybersecurity Strategies For Hudson Valley Businesses

Recent data suggests that in 2024, 94% of small businesses were the target of at least on cyberattack, an increase of 21% over 2023. The increase in attacks has caused devastating problems for mid-market businesses, eroding customer trust and resulting in the loss of crucial, often confidential, customer data. Many businesses are panicking as they struggle to allocate resources to the problem, but, as Hudson Valley cybersecurity provider Fisch Solutions explains, the solutions may not be as complicated as initially thought.

In their discussion on the topic, Fisch Solutions explored the wide range of options available to SMBs looking to bolster their digital security in the face of this crisis.

Potential Front-Facing Solutions For SMBs

Small and medium-sized businesses face particularly difficult challenges when it comes to cybersecurity, often due to lack of resources, lack of expertise, or both.

As Fisch Solutions explains, before tackling deeper, more complex issues, key cybersecurity practices such as software updates, strong password creation, two-factor authentication, and network security measures must be put in place first.

Beyond those basic measures, many small businesses are now implementing—with the help of third-party firms, in most cases—Zero Trust Enforcement Policy Engines, of EEPs. These systems are responsible for many key functions of a robust cybersecurity network, verifying every user who accesses the network and removing vulnerabilities where they may exist.

The focus, Fisch Solutions goes on to say, should be on delivering solutions to SMBs that they can use even without a dedicated IT management team, given that approximately one quarter of small businesses have no such team.

Avoiding Ransomware

Fisch Solutions also addressed the pervasive issue of ransomware—which locks companies out of their files until payment is made. This attack method often starts with phishing emails that trick employees into clicking malicious links.

The key defense in this case lies in entry point security. In official guidance from the CISA, they suggest that the training of employees to be conscious of the dangers posed by ransomware, and robust cybersecurity solutions, must both play a role in the development of modern cybersecurity measures. Even under the best circumstances, ransomware attacks can be difficult to avoid, and it often falls to the judgement of individual employees to maintain the security perimeter.

Where To Find More Resources

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) both provide an extensive library of free resources regarding the topic of small business cybersecurity.

Independent providers of cybersecurity services—Fisch Solutions included—also often offer free guidance on a wide range of topics.

About Fisch Solutions

With over 15 years in business, Fisch Solutions maintains a 90% client retention rate and holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The company provides tech support, cloud solutions, phone systems, software development, and cybersecurity services to businesses throughout the Hudson Valley region.