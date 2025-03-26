Musk’s PAC Offers $100 to Wisconsin Voters in Controversial Supreme Court Effort

Elon Musk funded America PAC has started a highly controversial effort in Wisconsin to raise the threshold. Now they’re paying voters $100 to sign a petition to get rid of “activist judges.” Image via @POTUS on X There, Musk made the case that you should vote Republican for the Wisconsin Supreme Court in order to stop voting fraud. This was all happening just eight days before Tesla, Musk’s electric vehicle company, did the same. They sued the state of Wisconsin for preventing them from opening dealerships in the state.

The petition, which has been allowed to continue through Election Day by a judge, has sparked debate over its legality. Prosecutors have failed to demonstrate that the multi-state endeavor makes up an illegal lottery, keeping the initiative alive. The petition itself urges signatories to reject the actions of activist judges and advocate for a judiciary that respects its role of interpreting laws, as evidenced by the statement:

“Judges should interpret laws as written, not rewrite them to fit their personal or political agendas. By signing below, I’m rejecting the actions of activist judges who impose their own views and demanding a judiciary that respects its role — interpreting, not legislating.”

Conflict of Interest Concerns and Timing of the Campaign

The timing of America PAC’s petition campaign has raised suspicions, particularly in light of Tesla’s recent legal actions in Wisconsin. The lawsuit, filed in January, challenges the state’s refusal to permit Tesla dealerships, highlighting potential conflicts of interest given Musk’s financial backing of the involved political groups.

In addition to America PAC, another Musk-funded group, Building for America’s Future, has been actively supporting Schimel‘s candidacy, spending over $13 million alongside America PAC. The groups have already rolled out mailers that depict Schimel as the victim of out-of-control activist judges. Some call him a pro-Trump conservative.

“Very important to vote Republican for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to prevent voting fraud,” Musk stated in his post on X.

The Crawford campaign has blasted Elon Musk for trying to purchase votes, in advance of the key April 1 election. These accusations have only deepened the nasty divisions in what is turning out to be a very important state Supreme Court contest.

What The Author Thinks Paying voters to sign petitions ahead of an election is a direct attempt to influence the outcome through financial incentives. Musk’s involvement raises questions about the integrity of the election process, particularly when there are potential conflicts of interest. Whether it’s legal or not, such actions are damaging to the democratic process and further fuel divisions in an already contentious election.

