DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Growing Demand for At-Home Wellness Spurs Sauna Market Expansion at KitSuperStore.com

ByEthan Lin

Apr 2, 2025

As consumers increasingly turn to home-based wellness solutions, KitSuperStore.com has expanded its sauna category to reflect this shift in demand. The online retailer, operated by Sheds Direct Stores, LLC, recently added three new sauna brands—Dynamic Saunas, Golden Designs, and Maxxus—to its existing lineup, reflecting broader trends in health-conscious consumer behavior and the evolving home wellness market.


The surge in interest comes as infrared and traditional saunas gain popularity not just for relaxation, but for their perceived health benefits such as detoxification, improved circulation, and stress reduction. A recent study by Grand View Research projects the global sauna market will reach $4.3 billion by 2027, largely driven by the rising adoption of infrared technology and a growing desire for in-home wellness alternatives.

Retailers like KitSuperStore.com are responding to this shift by diversifying their offerings to meet evolving consumer expectations. Known for its factory-direct model and nationwide reach, KitSuperStore.com first introduced sauna products in 2016 with the Heatwave and Blue Wave lines. In 2025, the company added Dynamic Saunas, Golden Designs, and Maxxus to its portfolio, strengthening its position in a competitive market increasingly focused on affordability, health outcomes, and home integration.

“Infrared saunas used to be a niche wellness product, but they’ve become more mainstream as consumers take a more proactive approach to personal health,” said Travis Pazurek, President of KitSuperStore.com. “We’ve expanded our sauna offerings to reflect the variety of preferences and needs we’re seeing—from compact, one-person models to larger units for group use, with both indoor and outdoor capabilities.”

Industry analysts point to several converging factors fueling the sauna sector’s momentum: an uptick in health-oriented home spending post-pandemic, increasing awareness of EMF-safe infrared technology, and greater availability through e-commerce platforms. KitSuperStore.com’s inclusion of low-EMF options and diverse material selections, such as Hemlock and Cedar, aligns with these consumer preferences.

Unlike traditional brick-and-mortar wellness retailers, KitSuperStore.com offers factory-direct shipping and free delivery across the contiguous United States, a strategy that supports both competitive pricing and product accessibility. The model also allows the retailer to quickly respond to shifting market dynamics, such as the growing popularity of Himalayan salt integration in sauna design or demand for dual heat-source flexibility.

By expanding its product range in 2025, KitSuperStore.com is not just reacting to market trends—it’s helping define how home wellness is delivered to consumers in a digitally connected, convenience-driven retail landscape.

About KitSuperStore.com:
 KitSuperStore.com is a nationwide online retailer based in O’Fallon, Missouri, and operated by Sheds Direct Stores, LLC. Since consolidating its product lines in 2011, the company has offered a wide selection of home and garden items, including furniture, sports equipment, storage solutions, and wellness products. KitSuperStore.com ships factory-direct across the contiguous United States, providing customers with updated models at competitive prices and emphasizing convenience, accessibility, and health-forward living.

Media Contact:
Travis Pazurek
President, KitSuperStore.com
Phone: 1-888-609-5487
Website: www.kitsuperstore.com
Social Media:
Facebook | X | YouTube | Pinterest | Instagram | LinkedIn

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

JD Vance Slams Denmark for Greenland’s Security and Criticizes European Allies
Apr 2, 2025 Dayne Lee
Musk Faces Lawsuit from Twitter Shareholders Over Alleged Securities Fraud
Apr 2, 2025 Hilary Ong
Disney Faces Federal Investigation Into DEI Practices
Apr 2, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801