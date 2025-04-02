Growing Demand for At-Home Wellness Spurs Sauna Market Expansion at KitSuperStore.com

As consumers increasingly turn to home-based wellness solutions, KitSuperStore.com has expanded its sauna category to reflect this shift in demand. The online retailer, operated by Sheds Direct Stores, LLC, recently added three new sauna brands—Dynamic Saunas, Golden Designs, and Maxxus—to its existing lineup, reflecting broader trends in health-conscious consumer behavior and the evolving home wellness market.





The surge in interest comes as infrared and traditional saunas gain popularity not just for relaxation, but for their perceived health benefits such as detoxification, improved circulation, and stress reduction. A recent study by Grand View Research projects the global sauna market will reach $4.3 billion by 2027, largely driven by the rising adoption of infrared technology and a growing desire for in-home wellness alternatives.

Retailers like KitSuperStore.com are responding to this shift by diversifying their offerings to meet evolving consumer expectations. Known for its factory-direct model and nationwide reach, KitSuperStore.com first introduced sauna products in 2016 with the Heatwave and Blue Wave lines. In 2025, the company added Dynamic Saunas, Golden Designs, and Maxxus to its portfolio, strengthening its position in a competitive market increasingly focused on affordability, health outcomes, and home integration.

“Infrared saunas used to be a niche wellness product, but they’ve become more mainstream as consumers take a more proactive approach to personal health,” said Travis Pazurek, President of KitSuperStore.com. “We’ve expanded our sauna offerings to reflect the variety of preferences and needs we’re seeing—from compact, one-person models to larger units for group use, with both indoor and outdoor capabilities.”

Industry analysts point to several converging factors fueling the sauna sector’s momentum: an uptick in health-oriented home spending post-pandemic, increasing awareness of EMF-safe infrared technology, and greater availability through e-commerce platforms. KitSuperStore.com’s inclusion of low-EMF options and diverse material selections, such as Hemlock and Cedar, aligns with these consumer preferences.

Unlike traditional brick-and-mortar wellness retailers, KitSuperStore.com offers factory-direct shipping and free delivery across the contiguous United States, a strategy that supports both competitive pricing and product accessibility. The model also allows the retailer to quickly respond to shifting market dynamics, such as the growing popularity of Himalayan salt integration in sauna design or demand for dual heat-source flexibility.

By expanding its product range in 2025, KitSuperStore.com is not just reacting to market trends—it’s helping define how home wellness is delivered to consumers in a digitally connected, convenience-driven retail landscape.

About KitSuperStore.com:

KitSuperStore.com is a nationwide online retailer based in O’Fallon, Missouri, and operated by Sheds Direct Stores, LLC. Since consolidating its product lines in 2011, the company has offered a wide selection of home and garden items, including furniture, sports equipment, storage solutions, and wellness products. KitSuperStore.com ships factory-direct across the contiguous United States, providing customers with updated models at competitive prices and emphasizing convenience, accessibility, and health-forward living.

Media Contact:

Travis Pazurek

President, KitSuperStore.com

Phone: 1-888-609-5487

Website: www.kitsuperstore.com

Social Media:

Facebook | X | YouTube | Pinterest | Instagram | LinkedIn