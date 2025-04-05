Cumberland Law Group Offers Free Tax Help to Support Equity in Legal Access

Amid rising financial strain in 2025, Atlanta-based Cumberland Law Group is providing free legal consultations to small business owners and gig workers facing IRS penalties—an effort that underscores the importance of legal access and financial equity. By helping underserved communities resolve tax issues, the firm advances the UN Sustainable Development Goal 16: Access to Justice.

The firm stated that with these consults, it aims to introduce debtors to a number of legal remedies that can relieve them of their tax burdens.

Economic challenges are making tax payments difficult

Many American businesses are facing increased financial pressures in 2025 due to ongoing economic challenges, such as inflation and supply chain disruptions, which have made it more difficult to keep up with tax payments. The same difficulty is being experienced by individual contractors and freelancers, who are struggling with the lack of income due to unemployment.

“We understand the struggles that many are facing at the onset of 2025 due to an unstable economy and other issues impacting their ability to pay off their taxes,” said Alex Mitchell, Esq., the Cumberland Law Group’s managing attorney. “Our goal is to help them find the best possible route to resolve their obligations and avoid IRS penalties that would further aggravate their situations.”

Supporting equity in access to legal help for tax resolution

Goal 16 for UN Sustainable Development aims to promote equity in access to justice—which Cumberland Law Group seeks to support with its free consultations. The firm offers expertise in a broad array of issues, such as appeals, where it helps clients dispute tax assessments and work with the IRS to resolve discrepancies.

Mr. Mitchell said that while programs such as the OIC (offer in compromise) are readily available to tax delinquents, tax knowledge is required to complete the necessary forms. As small businesses typically don’t have in-house attorneys, the firm aims to make legal representation accessible to small business owners so they can make informed decisions. “There are a number of conditions that one must meet before an OIC is granted, and this is where the eye of a tax attorney is needed,” Mr. Mitchell added.

About The Cumberland Law Group

The Cumberland Law Group is a BBB A+ rated law practice led by Mr. Mitchell, a member of the State Bars of Georgia and North Carolina. The firm has been instrumental in reducing the tax burden of many clients in Atlanta.

For more information, visit https://cumberlandlawatlanta.com/