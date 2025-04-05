Kandima Maldives Announces Star-Studded Summer Kamp 2025 Featuring Global Talent

This summer, Kandima Maldives is set to redefine the ultimate island escape with its two-month-long Summer Kamp (7 July – 7 September 2025). The vibrant lifestyle resort will launch a curated, extraordinary line-up of world-class talent from the UK and across the globe, bringing guests a thrilling mix of music, motorsport, art, and culture in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.

According to British Airways’ latest travel trend report, a significant 70% of UK travellers expressed a desire to return from holidays having learned something new. This trend is especially strong among younger adults (18–24 years), with 71% prioritising travel experiences that align with their hobbies or interests, such as cooking classes or sports training.

From exclusive DJ masterclasses and high-octane karting experiences to interactive art workshops, “Summer Kamp” 2025’s interactive itinerary promises guests an unforgettable blend of entertainment, learning, and memory-making, tailored to guests of all ages.

An Unparalleled Summer Line-up

Jaguar – The Future of Dance Music

British DJ, broadcaster, and tastemaker Jaguar will take over Kandima’s iconic Breeze Bar and Beach on 24-25 July, where she will lead a DJ workshop and an exclusive Q&A session, followed by a special DJ set under the Maldivian stars.

Recognised as one of the most influential voices in electronic music, Jaguar has been at the forefront of championing new talent and underground sounds through her BBC Radio 1 Introducing Dance show and Future100 initiative. A dedicated mentor, she will offer guests an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at DJing, sharing insights on music curation, mixing techniques, and the art of live performance, making this a must-attend event for aspiring DJs and music lovers alike.

Théo Pourchaire – F2 Racing Sensation Takes to the Maldives

For motorsport enthusiasts, Formula 2 champion and rising F1 star Théo Pourchaire will take guests on an adrenaline-fueled karting journey from 1-4 August, hosted at Kandima’s newly launched, professional-grade e-Go Karting course, Fast Track. Formula 2 and Formula 3’s youngest ever race winner, Théo will host a series of interactive workshops, Karting 101, meet and greets, and a Time Trials Challenge, where guests will have the chance to compete for a spot in a thrilling final race alongside the young racing star himself. He’ll also offer guests an exclusive day-in-the-life insight into the fastest growing sport in the world, with a Q&A session.

Beyond the track, Théo will also lead a Kart Craft session at Kandima’s KULA Art Studio, where guests can design their own miniature karts or helmets, with the best submission winning an exclusive resort prize.

A Celebration of Art & Culture

Adding to the experience, Kandima’s lakeside KULA Art Studio will host an array of cultural workshops. Craft India Collaborative & Paintheads will lead a series of workshops from 15 – 31 August, where guests can explore traditional and contemporary Indian art techniques, from intricate hand-painting to textile crafts. Perfect for little creatives, the Paintheads team from Mumbai will offer three hands-on workshops, including a sensory painting adventure, a playful masking tape art session, and a mixed-media collage session. Garvi Kotak from Craft India Collaborative will lead a relaxing and interactive 3D sculpture workshop, with clay modelling.

A Summer Unlike Any Other

More than just a holiday destination, Kandima continues to defy the traditional Maldivian holiday experience with its innovative and engaging programming. “Summer Kamp” has been designed to appeal to guests of all ages, offering a dynamic blend of learning, creativity, and entertainment in one of the world’s most breathtaking locations. Adding to the excitement, PlaySpace, set to open soon, will be the ultimate entertainment hub, featuring cutting-edge VR experiences, arcade games, a bowling alley, and more, offering endless fun for families, teens and adults alike. Whether seeking adrenaline-pumping action or immersive digital adventures, Kandima guarantees a next-level island escape for the whole family.

For more information, visit the "Summer Kamp", visit the link here.