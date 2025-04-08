DMR News

Companies Line Up to Take Over TikTok

ByHilary Ong

Apr 8, 2025

Companies Line Up to Take Over TikTok

Last call is approaching and there is no shortage of US businesses stumbling over each other to be the one that takes home TikTok.

Tomorrow is the deadline for TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app or go dark in the US due to national security concerns. Any deal is subject to White House approval. TikTok is believed to be worth as much as $100 billion.

Several companies are reportedly in the running to acquire TikTok. Amazon has recently added TikTok to its wish list, but its bid is not considered serious. Zoop, a startup run by Tim Stokely, founder of OnlyFans, and Hbar, a cryptocurrency foundation, are also in the mix.

Other potential buyers include AppLovin, Project Liberty (headed by former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt), and MrBeast, the YouTube personality known for his game show-style videos.

A group of private equity investors led by Andreessen Horowitz and Blackstone is reportedly close to earning the White House’s blessing.

Author’s Opinion

Taking control of TikTok feels like a race to own the future of social media. With its massive user base and unrivaled influence on digital culture, the stakes are high for anyone who lands the app. While the competition is fierce, the real question should be whether the buyer has the vision to evolve TikTok responsibly. With national security concerns on the table, finding a suitable owner isn’t just about a good bid—it’s about long-term responsibility.

Featured image credit: Plann

Hilary Ong

