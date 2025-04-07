DMR News

Nintendo Switch 2 Preorder Focuses on Loyal Fans and Online Memberships

Apr 7, 2025

Nintendo has announced an ambitious new preorder scheme for its forthcoming mega-popular Switch 2. The new launch date is June 5. This new system is all about maximizing sales to our core supporters. We hold in high esteem the traders who have demonstrated faith by remaining committed to the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Eligibility for the Preorder Experience

The preorder experience is exclusively designed for fans who’ve previously maintained a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership. March 31, you should have achieved this for at least two consecutive years. The annual subscription, which can be purchased for $19.99 per year, provides a variety of benefits, such as access to online multiplayer and exclusive discounts. Customers need to be engaged and active members on the day of the preorder in order to qualify for prioritization.

For a limited time, only in the United States and Canada, interested customers need to sign in to their Nintendo Accounts. They must then place a deposit against the Switch 2. Eligible persons will be emailed an invitation, giving them access to go on and finish placing their preorder. Today, Google stated that the initial batch of invites will be sent on May 8. Recipients will then have 72 hours to finalize their orders.

This more inclusive initiative is a direct response to the challenges we faced while releasing the first-generation Switch. Scalpers quickly acquired all available inventory from third-party retailers, preventing legitimate consumers from getting the product. By listening to its most loyal customers, Nintendo was able to ensure a more fair and even distribution of its hard-to-find new console.

The preorder system has rolled out to customers in the UK. Beyond committing to a multi-year subscription, contestants will need to accrue enough hours of gameplay and provide usage data to Nintendo. Participants need to actively choose in order to get promotional emails from the firm. In addition, each character must ‘clock in’ a minimum of 50 hours of gameplay.

“You must have opted in to share gameplay data and have at least 50 hours total gameplay hours,” – FAQ

Nintendo’s precision targeting demonstrates its commitment to fostering a deeply engaged community. The automaker is recognizing and rewarding those who use company products and services in an environmentally friendly way. The strategy focuses on your core diehard fans first, so they’re the ones getting the green room treatment. It further seeks to avoid scalping problems of the last, much-anticipated launch.

What The Author Thinks

Nintendo’s preorder system is a smart and strategic move to prioritize its most loyal customers, addressing issues like scalping while rewarding long-term supporters. By focusing on those with a strong commitment to the Nintendo ecosystem, the company is not only enhancing customer loyalty but also ensuring a more equitable distribution of its highly anticipated Switch 2 console.

Featured image credit: Trusted Reviews

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

