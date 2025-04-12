FlowRay Photon Skin-Rejuvenation Device: Pioneering a New Generation of Beauty Devices Through Cutting-Edge Scientific Collaboration

Recently, the world’s first FlowRay Photon Skin-Rejuvenation Device, co-developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and Fudan University School of Medicine, was officially unveiled. This revolutionary product integrates medical-grade phototherapy technology with intelligent aesthetic design and has quickly garnered industry acclaim. With its three core technologies and five key benefits, it won the Gold Award at the U.S. MUSE Design Awards and the French Design Award within its first month on the market, establishing itself as a breakthrough in beauty technology for 2025.

Unveiling the 3+5 Technology

PHS Photonic Hyper Fusion System: This innovative system integrates broad-spectrum IPL with targeted LED light technology, creating a dual-effect penetration mechanism. The red light penetrates deep into the dermis to stimulate collagen regeneration, while the blue light targets the epidermis for antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects. Combined with a high-energy output of 7J and a high-frequency pulse rate of 0.2 seconds per cycle, this technology enhances treatment efficiency by 300% per session.

FlashTech Intelligent Continuous Flash Technology: Featuring with an ultra-large 10.5cm² teardrop-shaped sapphire light-emitting window, this system incorporates a proprietary honeycomb energy distribution algorithm that intelligently detects delicate areas such as the nasal folds and eye corners, achieving an impressive 98.6% facial coverage. The expanded light-emitting surface enhances skin contact, reducing treatment time to just five minutes per session, significantly improving efficiency.

SEC Constant Energy System: Utilizing aerospace-grade sapphire light-guiding materials and a nano temperature control chip, this system continuously monitors epidermal temperature fluctuations, ensuring precise energy output at a safe 38±0.5°C. Clinical data confirms that this technology reduces the risk of thermal damage to just 0.005%, making phototherapy safe even for sensitive skin—a breakthrough in the field.

Five Key Benefits for Skin Rejuvenation: Clinically Proven in 28 Days to Deliver Comprehensive Improvements, Including Enhanced Skin Elasticity, Spot and Redness Reduction, Full-Face Firming, Brightening and Smoothing, and Wrinkle Reduction.

From the Laboratory to Fashion Backstage: The Science of Beauty

The product design team has developed an ergonomic, streamlined grip based on human anatomy. With an ultra-lightweight body, the device easily fits into a personal makeup bag. Its unique “narrow top, wide bottom” teardrop-shaped light-emitting design perfectly conforms to facial contours. Paired with intelligent rapid-flash technology—delivering five flashes per second—it ensures precise skincare, even in motion.

“This has completely revolutionized backstage makeup routines!” shared a lead makeup artist from Fashion Week. “Just 15 minutes of treatment before stepping on stage helps models reduce puffiness and dullness caused by long flights.” Now a backstage essential at multiple fashion weeks, this device has become a must-have in every makeup artist’s emergency kit.

Redefining the Home Beauty Experience

Compared to traditional beauty devices, the FlowRay Photon Skin-Rejuvenation Device introduces three groundbreaking innovations: the first-ever “medical-to-home” energy conversion system, ensuring a perfect balance between safety and efficacy; an advanced multispectral intelligent switching system, enabling users to customize treatment modes such as red light for anti-aging, blue light for repair, and purple light for spot reduction.

“Our goal is to bring cutting-edge technology into everyday life,” stated the head of the research and development team. “We are ushering home beauty devices into a new era of intelligent diagnostics and precise intervention.”