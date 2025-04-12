DMR News

SOLLONG RAM Module Launching Soon: A New Engine to Unlock Web3 Bandwidth Value

ByEthan Lin

Apr 12, 2025

As decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) and artificial intelligence (AI) continue to converge, Web3 is evolving from simply “putting assets on-chain” to enabling “resource tokenization” and “intelligent orchestration.” SOLLONG, a key innovator in the DePIN space, continues to push the frontier of “compute-as-resource,” and is now taking another major step forward with the launch of its new module — the RAM Virtual Bandwidth System.

The launch of RAM marks SOLLONG’s transition from a pure compute network to a platform that also supports data flow infrastructure, opening up a new channel for real-time network participation and intelligent data routing.

From DePIN to RAM: Bridging Compute and Data in a Smart Web3 Interface

Over the past two years, SOLLONG has built a measurable, participatory distributed compute network through its dual-engine model of “Cloud Compute + DePIN.” Now, with the RAM module, the network gains a new dimension: bandwidth access and prioritization.

Unlike conventional bandwidth systems, RAM represents on-chain data transmission rights and priority levels. Inspired by Web2’s tiered pricing mechanisms and Web3’s composable resource logic, RAM has been designed as a dynamic, strategy-driven bandwidth unit, facilitating deeper integration between users, data, and the platform’s service layer.

The AI-Powered Engine Behind SOLLONG RAM

In the age of AI, SOLLONG RAM goes beyond being a bandwidth medium — it becomes a data-driven engine designed for real-time responsiveness and intelligent resource utilization. Its system includes:

🔹 AI-Based Smart Allocation
 An integrated AI module constantly analyzes compute demands and network conditions, ensuring that bandwidth is routed efficiently across the ecosystem.

🔹 Flexible Utilization Model
 Users have the freedom to manage RAM usage on their own terms, without being tied to fixed participation cycles.

🔹 Tiered Resource Structure
 A scalable model ensures fair and inclusive access for users of all sizes, encouraging broad-based participation in network resource support.

🔹 Priority Data Handling
 High-value tasks receive prioritized bandwidth allocation, optimizing performance during peak load scenarios.

From Bandwidth Resource to Data Energy: RAM’s Vision

The release of RAM is more than just a product update — it’s a strategic move as SOLLONG shifts from being a DePIN-powered compute platform to becoming a next-generation Web3 data infrastructure provider.

As demand grows for real-time AI workloads and data retrieval on-chain, RAM will become a core component of internal value exchange within the SOLLONG ecosystem. It will support use cases such as model access, task scheduling, and edge node activation — turning bandwidth into a true on-chain data energy source.

At the same time, RAM lowers the barrier for Web2 users by abstracting technical complexity and offering a seamless, intuitive experience — paving the way for deeper Web2-Web3 convergence.

AILong Community Event Now Live

To coincide with the RAM module launch, SOLLONG is also kicking off a 7-day AILong community engagement event. The event offers an early look at the network’s upcoming bandwidth infrastructure and encourages deeper interaction with the SOLLONG ecosystem.

Conclusion

The launch of SOLLONG RAM represents a major step in redefining resource infrastructure in Web3. It introduces a flexible, intelligent, and scalable way to manage bandwidth in decentralized systems, aligning with future demands for AI-driven computation and real-time data use.

In SOLLONG’s vision, RAM is not only a technical upgrade — it’s the key to unlocking a smarter, data-first Web3 future.

Get ready — SOLLONG RAM is coming soon.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

