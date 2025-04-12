V3V Ventures Announces Strategic Investments In Amnis Finance, Quex, And Valence.

Amidst current market uncertainties, V3V Ventures reaffirms its confidence in the transformative potential of blockchain technology by announcing strategic investments in Amnis Finance, Quex, and Valence. These investments underscore V3V’s commitment to supporting innovative projects poised to redefine the Web3 landscape.

AMNIS FINANCE

As the leading liquid staking protocol on the Aptos blockchain, Amnis Finance has achieved a Total Value Locked (TVL) exceeding $200 million, with over 370,000 stakers. Backed by the Aptos Foundation and OKX Ventures, Amnis enables high-yield staking through an intuitive interface and efficient validator network. Notably, Amnis has locked over 40 million APT, representing a fourfold increase over the past year, solidifying its pivotal role in the Aptos DeFi ecosystem.

QUEX

Quex is a next-generation oracle leveraging Intel’s Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) hardware and Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs). This architecture allows Quex to generate verifiable on-chain proofs of data — including private or restricted information — without exposing the data itself. Offering a 3–4x cost advantage over traditional oracles like Chainlink, Quex is uniquely positioned to serve Real World Assets (RWAs), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and emerging Web3 applications across multiple blockchains.

VALENCE

Valence is the universal DeFi computer enabling programmable interoperability across chains. With meaningful traction across Cosmos and EVM, a highly scalable architecture that incorporates cutting-edge zero-knowledge tech, and a core team that is as scrappy as it is passionate, Valence is taking cross-chain finance to new heights.

Stan N., Principal at V3V Ventures, commented:

“Despite the current market volatility, we maintain unwavering confidence in the long-term potential of blockchain technology. Our investments in Amnis Finance, Quex, and Valence reflect our commitment to supporting visionary teams that are building the foundational infrastructure for a decentralized future.”

V3V Ventures is also proud to be a Platinum Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai, scheduled for April 30 to May 1, 2025. At this premier crypto event, V3V will share more insights about its portfolio projects and engage with the global Web3 community.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.