Michelle Obama Talks About Absences from Political Events and Divorce Speculation

Michelle Obama has opened up about her recent decisions to step back from certain political responsibilities, which have sparked speculation about potential marital troubles with her husband, former President Barack Obama. In a podcast episode released on Tuesday, she spoke about the accompanying guilt she felt for denying a ride. She noted the need to focus on her own wellness first and foremost.

The former First Lady acknowledged that her absences from key political events, including the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter and President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, fueled rumors of a divorce. As Michelle Obama said, “That’s the thing that we as women, I think we struggle with like disappointing people. This year, folks were shocked that I would even consider such a decision for myself. After all, they took the leap of logic to assume that my husband and I are going through a divorce.

Reflections in Her Memoir and the Toll on Their Marriage

Likewise, in her bestselling memoir, Becoming, Michelle Obama returned to the toll that her husband’s political ambitions took on their marriage. It was incredibly lonely and tiring to have Barack Obama in the Oval Office. This financial strain severely impacted their marriage. Despite being married for 32 years, their journey together hasn’t been easy.

Michelle Obama has continued to lead on these issues, though you may have noticed her lately ducking out of public appearances and events, including NABSE. She mentioned, “I still find time to you know, give speeches, to be out there in the world, to work on projects. I still care about girls’ education. We, uh, you know, the library opened a year and a half ago. Things I am doing, and not doing, with the library. At the same time, this statement is a clear message about her commitment to not only continuing projects, but defining her own boundaries.

Putting Wellness First

She started really looking at her calendar and making decisions that put her life and health first. “And now that’s gone. So now on my calendar in order to have the privilege of going to swim meet, I will need to miss these classes. This year, I struggled mightily with a major decision of something I was just unwilling to do. Without calling anyone out, I picked what suited me best.

Barack Obama has largely supported his wife’s decision to put herself first. Back in October, he posted to social media to celebrate their 32 years together. Rumors about their marriage aside, the couple still makes a great team, often producing and working together on projects as highlighted in recent years.

Michelle Obama has stayed political, most recently campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris during the last election. She’s been outspoken and unambiguous in her criticisms of Donald Trump. In between, she fiercely champions issues she considers priorities for women and families.

What The Author Thinks Michelle Obama’s decision to step back from some political engagements and focus on her personal well-being is a significant move, especially amidst the intense public scrutiny surrounding her absences. Her ability to prioritize health and family, while still staying politically active, sends a strong message about the importance of setting boundaries in high-pressure environments. While the speculation about her marriage may continue, her focus on self-care and her unwavering commitment to social causes prove she’s shaping her own narrative in ways that resonate with many.

