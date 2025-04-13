OpenAI Files Lawsuit Against Elon Musk for Alleged Bad-Faith Tactics

OpenAI has countersued Elon Musk, claiming that the billionaire has been using “bad-faith tactics” in an attempt to slow the company’s progress and seize control of cutting-edge AI technology for his own benefit. The countersuit adds fuel to the ongoing legal battle between Musk and OpenAI, both of whom have been at odds over the direction and future of the AI company.

Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, left the company several years ago but remains a vocal critic of its evolving corporate structure. He previously sued OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, over the company’s decision to shift from a non-profit to a for-profit model, arguing that it strayed from its founding mission to develop AI for the greater good of humanity.

However, OpenAI’s countersuit accuses Musk of actively undermining its efforts, alleging that his actions are driven by a desire to control the future of AI technology for personal gain. “Elon’s nonstop actions against us are just bad-faith tactics to slow down OpenAI and seize control of the leading AI innovations for his personal benefit,” OpenAI said in a statement issued Wednesday.

The countersuit marks a significant escalation in the legal dispute, which has been growing for months. OpenAI’s stance suggests that Musk’s true motivations are tied to his personal ambitions, rather than the broader AI mission OpenAI was founded to serve.

The Trial Date and Musk’s Claims

The legal battle between Musk and OpenAI took a major step forward last week when a U.S. District Judge set a trial date for March 2026. Musk’s initial lawsuit sought an injunction to prevent OpenAI from completing its transition to a for-profit company, but the court has so far denied this request.

Musk argues that OpenAI’s shift from a non-profit to a for-profit structure is a violation of their original contract, and has called the transition a betrayal of the company’s founding principles. Musk’s accusations reflect his broader concerns about OpenAI’s growing commercial interests and his belief that it has lost sight of its original mission to develop AI for the benefit of humanity.

Ari Lightman, a professor of digital media at Carnegie Mellon University, commented on the situation, suggesting that the focus on Musk’s personal control of OpenAI detracts from the important work needed to ensure that AI technologies remain safe and equitable. “This is about control. This is about revenue. It’s basically about one person saying, ‘I want control of that start-up,’” Lightman said.

Musk’s AI Plans and Future Ambitions

Musk’s own AI company, xAI, has also been growing and directly competes with OpenAI, although it lags behind in some areas. Musk recently acquired X (formerly Twitter), which he has integrated with xAI under the newly formed XAI Holdings. Musk claims the combined company is valued at over $100 billion, though this figure remains controversial.

Musk’s ambitions to control the AI space became clearer when he made an unsolicited $97.4 billion bid to acquire OpenAI in February. However, this offer was swiftly rejected by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who responded with a sarcastic offer to sell Twitter for $9.74 billion. Musk’s lawyer, Marc Toberoff, later argued that OpenAI’s board did not give his client’s offer the proper consideration and instead favored internal negotiations.

What The Author Thinks Musk’s unrelenting pursuit of control over OpenAI may be seen as a reflection of his broader ambition to dominate the AI space. However, this legal battle risks overshadowing more important conversations around AI ethics, safety, and the long-term impact on society. Instead of pursuing personal control, Musk and other AI leaders should focus on collaboration to ensure AI technologies are developed responsibly, ethically, and in ways that benefit everyone.

Featured image credit: Heute

