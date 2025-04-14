WhatsApp Unveils New Features for Chats, Calls, and Channels

WhatsApp has rolled out a host of new updates designed to enhance the messaging and calling experience for users, keeping the app competitive against rivals like Telegram and Discord.

New Features for Group Chats and Notifications

One of the standout additions is the “Online” indicator for group chats, which shows how many people are currently active and ready to chat. This feature adds a layer of interactivity to group messaging, enabling users to engage more effectively in real time.

WhatsApp is also introducing a customizable notification feature for group chats. The new “Notify for” setting allows users to choose to be alerted for specific events like @mentions, replies, and messages from saved contacts, or opt for “All” notifications for a comprehensive update on everything happening in the chat.

For iPhone users, WhatsApp now offers the ability to scan and send documents directly through the app. By selecting “scan document” from the attachment options, users can quickly scan, crop, and share documents, improving the efficiency of document-sharing tasks.

Additionally, WhatsApp can now be set as the default messaging and calling app on iPhones, streamlining communication across all platforms. iPhone users also have the ability to zoom in during video calls with a simple pinch gesture.

Improvements in Video Calls and Event Creation

Video calls are also getting a significant upgrade. WhatsApp’s improved technology ensures higher quality and more stable connections, with better bandwidth detection for HD-quality video calls, even in less-than-ideal network conditions.

In terms of events, users can now create events within one-on-one conversations, a feature previously only available in group chats. Additional new functionalities include the ability to RSVP as “maybe,” invite a plus one, set an end time, and pin events for easier access.

WhatsApp is introducing a more seamless calling experience, allowing users to add someone to an ongoing one-on-one call directly from the chat thread. By tapping the call icon at the top of the screen, users can easily invite others to join their conversation.

For WhatsApp Channels, admins can now record and share short videos with their followers. Additionally, they can generate unique QR codes that link directly to their channels and access written summaries of voice message updates, making it easier for users to stay updated when they can’t listen to audio messages.

Author’s Opinion WhatsApp’s new features show its commitment to improving the user experience and keeping up with competitors like Telegram and Discord. While these updates are a step in the right direction, WhatsApp’s real challenge will be ensuring that it can continue offering high-quality features while maintaining user privacy and security, which are critical factors for many users.

Featured image credit: Christoph Scholz via Flickr

