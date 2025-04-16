Samsung Enhances Rugged Phone and Tablet with Larger Batteries and Faster Chips

Samsung has unveiled its latest rugged devices, the Galaxy XCover7 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro, designed for demanding work environments. Both devices include best-in-class durability, connectivity, and productivity built to withstand the rigors of the transportation, manufacturing and logistics industries.

Rugged Design and Durability

Both of these devices feature rugged MIL-STD-810H drop protection. After all, they’re designed to survive drops and crashes in the most rugged of conditions. That’s because both devices are IP68 rated. That’s because they are resistant to water and dust, making them ideal companions for outdoor excursions as well as rugged workspaces.

As the demand for high speed, low-latency connectivity grows, both devices feature 5G capabilities. This connects them more seamlessly to high-speed data networks, greatly improving users’ ability to communicate and share information in real-time. The Galaxy XCover7 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro are loaded with cutting-edge features. You’ll get Circle to Search with Google and Object Eraser, both of which enhance usability and functionality.

Samsung has made AI Select and Read Aloud features available on both devices. This change adds ease and clarity to a user’s journey by allowing a more intuitive experience. They provide support for higher touch sensitivity displays, enabling operation even in extreme environments.

After years of largely interchangeable specs, both the Galaxy XCover7 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro have made a notable leap in performance. They’ve ditched their MediaTek and Exynos processors for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. This change promises improved speed and efficiency. One unique feature of the Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro is its dual hot-swap battery, allowing for use around-the-clock and without downtime. It comes with a much larger battery capacity of 10,100mAh, versus 5,050mAh on the standard non-Pro model.

Convenient Charging and Productivity Tools

Samsung emphasizes how convenient it is to charge these devices with POGO docks. The company stated, “making it easy for workplaces with POGO docks to charge multiple devices at once.” This efficiency-focused feature is incredibly helpful in fast-paced work settings where every second counts.

Its included S Pen makes the Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro an ideal partner for field users requiring a high-level input precision. The Galaxy XCover7 Pro does not include this support. Both devices allow connections to external monitors and PCs with Samsung DeX. This unique feature enables users to setup a desktop-like experience making them more productive.

Rugged is meaningless if the device can’t withstand drops, being banged around on a manufacturing floor or extreme temperatures—whether it’s hot, cold, humid or dry. They “have been tested for use with common workplace sanitizers, ensuring durability in environments requiring frequent cleaning,” according to Samsung.

Author’s Opinion Samsung’s commitment to improving the rugged capabilities of its devices with better processors, larger batteries, and faster 5G connectivity signals a clear understanding of the needs of industries that rely on these tools in harsh environments. These upgrades make the Galaxy XCover7 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro more attractive options for businesses in need of durable, high-performing tablets and smartphones. With more customizable features and improved charging solutions, Samsung is positioning itself well to capture the growing demand for rugged tech.

