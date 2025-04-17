DMR News

China Calls on Trump to Fix Mistakes and Listen to “Rational Voices” on Tariffs

Apr 17, 2025

Apr 17, 2025

China’s Commerce Ministry has responded to recent tariff exemptions announced by the Trump administration, urging the United States to eliminate reciprocal tariffs entirely. In an online statement that CNBC translated, the ministry called the exemptions a “significant and positive first step.” They called upon US leaders to act more decisively.

The U.S. government has exempted particular technology products and their components from tariffs. Most consider this decision to be an enormous win for the biggest technology firms. Thus, counterintuitively, one of the biggest beneficiaries of these exemptions would be Apple—a company that produces a great many of its products in China. The ministry reiterated that the 20% tariff is still in effect, and it applies to all goods imported from China. Furthermore, they have set an unprecedented 145% duty on Chinese imports.

Chinese Public Reaction to the Exemptions

While the situation develops, China’s Commerce Ministry is now receiving comments on the broader impact of the tariff exemptions. The release continued to emphasize that Chinese domestic public opinion views these steps as a backpedaling move by the U.S. government. Chinese citizens were more than eager to express their discontent on social media channels. The hashtag “Trump administration retreats again” shot up to No. 2 on Weibo’s hot search list.

“We urge the U.S. to heed the rational voices of the international community and domestic parties, take a big stride in correcting its mistakes, completely abolish the wrongful action of ‘reciprocal tariffs,’ and return to the correct path of resolving differences through equal dialogue based on mutual respect,” stated China’s Commerce Ministry.

Recent exemptions granted by the Trump administration have included tech devices with clear national security priorities, such as smartphones, computers, semiconductors, solar cells and flash drives. There is a real and pressing need for comprehensive reform. MOFCOM’s statement is indicative of a larger mood in China calling for cooperation and discussion rather than confrontation and retribution.

What The Author Thinks

The tariff exemptions announced by the Trump administration are just a band-aid on a much larger wound. While they represent a small step in the right direction, they do little to address the broader trade tensions and challenges that have strained U.S.-China relations. To make meaningful progress, both sides need to move beyond token gestures and engage in comprehensive, good-faith negotiations. Eliminating reciprocal tariffs and fostering long-term cooperation would be a more effective approach to stabilizing the relationship and ensuring smoother trade. Only then can we expect a sustainable resolution that benefits both nations and the global economy.

Featured image credit: futureatlas via Flickr

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

