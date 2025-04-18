AI Capital Funds Acquires TweetEraser.com to Expand Digital Privacy and Software Portfolio

AI Capital Funds, a technology-focused private equity firm specializing in AI and software investments, today announced the acquisition of TweetEraser.com, a leading web-based tool for mass tweet deletion and digital footprint management.

Founded in 2011, TweetEraser.com has helped hundreds of thousands of users regain control over their online presence. The platform allows users to search, filter, and delete old tweets in bulk, supporting individuals, influencers, and brands seeking to manage their digital history with precision and ease.

The acquisition marks a strategic move by AI Capital Funds to grow its portfolio in the fast-expanding digital privacy and reputation management market. With rising demand for tools that protect online identities and personal data, AI Capital Funds plans to invest significantly in TweetEraser’s product development, infrastructure, and user experience.

“We’re incredibly optimistic about what this acquisition means for both our companies and the end users,” said the CEO of AI Capital Funds. “TweetEraser is already a trusted name in the space, and with our capital and strategic guidance, we believe we can scale its capabilities, enhance its features with cutting-edge AI, and offer even more robust digital privacy solutions. This is just the beginning.”

As part of the deal, TweetEraser will continue to operate under its current brand, with expanded development and marketing resources provided by AI Capital Funds. Future plans include adding automated sentiment analysis, deeper platform integrations, and enterprise-level services.

This acquisition underscores AI Capital Funds’ commitment to backing mission-driven tech products that empower users and support ethical data use. The firm continues to actively explore investments in tools that foster transparency, privacy, and user agency in the digital era.

About AI Capital Funds

AI Capital Funds is a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on high-growth technology ventures in the fields of artificial intelligence, privacy, and software. The firm supports visionary entrepreneurs and provides growth capital to build solutions that shape the future of tech and data protection.

About TweetEraser.com

TweetEraser is an intuitive web application that helps users delete thousands of old tweets quickly and safely. With features like tweet filtering by keyword, date, and engagement, it’s a favorite among social media users who want to clean up their timelines or start fresh.