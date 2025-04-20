M&G LIFE Presents MR.PA Pop-Up at Jewel Changi Airport, Featuring Exclusive Launches and Interactive Fun

Creative lifestyle brand M&G LIFE has joined hands with original art toy icon MR.PA from TOYCITY to host a themed pop-up, “Lucky Panda Lounge,” at South Gateway Garden, Level 2 of Jewel Changi Airport. Running from March 27 to April 23, 2025, the pop-up brings a refreshing cultural and creative experience to local fans and international visitors alike.

The event features the world premiere of the Singapore-exclusive MR.PA Merlion vinyl plush, which has attracted long lines of toy collectors and MR.PA fans. In addition, MR.PA mascot appearances take place every Friday to Sunday from 2 PM to 8 PM, along with special meet-and-greet sessions where the designer himself appears for live autograph signings. The pop-up is filled with photo-worthy scenes, free scented cards giveaways, interactive games, and lucky draw prizes, all of which have made it a must-visit event.

During the opening ceremony, Jerry Lu, Head of Global Business at M&G LIFE, shared:

“This is our first in-depth collaboration with Jewel. At such a globally recognized venue, we aim to offer a fresh perspective on lifestyle aesthetics to consumers from all over the world.”

Ziqi Tong, Marketing Director at M&G LIFE, added:

“MR.PA represents a lighthearted and joyful lifestyle attitude, which aligns beautifully with the spirit of M&G LIFE.”

The event has already welcomed thousands of enthusiastic visitors. One local fan, Ms. Lee, remarked:

“The Merlion collaboration design is incredibly cute！I queued for the limited-edition plush and even received the designer’s autograph. Meeting the mind behind such a fun character was truly exciting!”

After the event, the limited-edition MR.PA Merlion Vinyl Plush will be exclusively available at M&G LIFE stores in Raffles City and Wisma Atria, giving fans another chance to take home a piece of this delightful cultural crossover.