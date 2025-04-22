DMR News

OFUYC Announces Major Team Developments, Driving Compliance in the Web 3.0 Industry

Apr 22, 2025

OFUYC, the leading digital asset trading platform in the United States, has announced that its core team will actively participate in the development of global blockchain compliance frameworks in the coming months, further enhancing the technological and business innovation capabilities of the platform. This announcement underscores the long-term strategic direction of OFUYC in the cryptocurrency industry while solidifying its position as a benchmark digital asset exchange in the global market. 

A Professional Team: The Dual Engines of Innovation and Compliance 

The core team at OFUYC has consistently been one of the key driving forces behind its success. As the platform founder, Kylo Thomas has seamlessly integrated a profound understanding of legal compliance with blockchain technology, establishing a dual vision of leading industry transformation through technology and safeguarding platform development through regulatory frameworks. The team comprises seasoned professionals with extensive backgrounds in finance, technology, and compliance, with deep expertise in blockchain infrastructure, smart contracts, and cryptocurrency compliance. 

The OFUYC management team emphasized that the compliance process in the blockchain industry is essential for building trust among global users and regulatory bodies, as well as for the platform ability to expand into new markets. To this end, the team plans to continue collaborating closely with international regulatory agencies to establish clear regulations for the cryptocurrency market, while delivering a trading experience that exceeds user expectations through technological innovation. 

Compliance Strategy Sets the Foundation for 2024 Success 

Over the past year, OFUYC achieved several significant milestones, including successfully renewing its U.S. MSB (Money Services Business) license and obtaining the SEC-issued Regulation D license. Throughout its development, the team has meticulously balanced technological innovation with regulatory requirements, laying a solid foundation for the future. The team investments in technology development have complemented these compliance breakthroughs, granting the OFUYC trading platform enhanced adaptability to evolving market conditions. 

According to the latest data, as of publication, the total number of OFUYC platform users has approached 20 million, with monthly trading volume expected to surpass $100 billion. This rapid growth is a testament to the team ability and commitment to building a compliant cryptocurrency ecosystem. 

Technology-Driven Platform Upgrades 

To enhance platform competitiveness, OFUYC has fully leveraged the integration of AI and blockchain, bringing multiple features to market. The core technology team of OFUYC highlighted that the OFUYC AI Core trading backend serves as the cornerstone for achieving intelligent interactions and decentralized business expansion, setting a new industry benchmark. 

OFUYC has announced plans to continue investing in areas such as compliance, AI agents, Layer 2 scaling technologies, and Real-World Assets (RWA). This development trajectory demonstrates that OFUYC is not just a digital asset exchange but also a catalyst for global cryptocurrency advancement.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

