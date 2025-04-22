Golden Link Makes a Grand Debut at the Global Digital Development Conference in Dubai: A Trailblazer in the AI+Web3 Fintech Ecosystem

According to the latest report by McKinsey, global investment in the integration of AI and Web3 is projected to exceed USD 1.8 trillion by 2025. Against this backdrop, the 2025 Global Digital Development Conference & AI Agent + Web3 International Finance Summit is set to take place on April 24 at the prestigious Junyue Conference Hall in Dubai. This landmark event not only gathers global digital economy elites but also serves as a key platform to explore cutting-edge digital technologies and drive industry innovation. As a strategic partner, Golden Link is poised to shine brightly at the conference.

The event brings together world-renowned academics, industry pioneers, think tanks, and top-tier media, uniting experts and enterprise leaders from the AI and Web3 sectors. The summit is set to become a premier hub for high-level discourse in the global digital economy.

Among the distinguished guests are global figures such as His Highness Prince Sheikh Humaid bin Abdullah Almualla, Brian Hart, and Juwel Basso, who will be joined by respected industry experts like Tony Tong, Kevin, and Yang Jintao. Discussions will delve into pressing topics such as digital governance frameworks and the advancement of artificial intelligence, offering a fusion of diverse insights and pioneering perspectives.

Golden Link: A Smarter, Safer, More Inclusive Web3 Financial Platform

Golden Link is committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent Web3.0 financial aggregation platform, delivering diversified trust-based investment services to users worldwide. Powered by cutting-edge technologies such as AI, big data, distributed systems, and micro-services, Golden Link has developed a robust and efficient “ZhiYingBao” product system.

This system now supports blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), quantitative trading strategies, agricultural finance solutions, and ETFs. Golden Link’s unique advantage lies in its ability to integrate advanced financial tools across both traditional and emerging industries—including securities, futures, stocks, commodities, digital currencies, and NFTs—creating a revolutionary asset circulation and appreciation ecosystem.

Moreover, Golden Link is pioneering a new investment ecosystem embedded with decentralized governance mechanisms. Through iterative decentralized technology and reliable smart contracts, the platform eliminates human errors and inefficiencies, safeguarding user assets and enhancing transparency and trust. Every transaction and operation on Golden Link is fully on-chain, lowering costs and mitigating risks, while injecting fresh momentum into the real economy.

As a long-time innovator at the intersection of blockchain and fintech, Golden Link continues to push boundaries in digital finance. At the 2025 Global Digital Development Conference, the company will showcase its cutting-edge achievements and visionary insights.

Golden Link will actively participate in various key segments of the event, enthusiastically engaging with global attendees and demonstrating its enterprise excellence. Andy Ching, Golden Link’s Asia-Pacific Director, will take the stage to share forward-looking perspectives and real-world experiences, focusing on how AI and Web3 are reshaping the financial landscape.

The Roundtable Forum, a highlight of the summit, will feature Andy Ching alongside other industry leaders as they discuss the opportunities and challenges of the digital economy. The dialogue will spotlight the fusion of technological innovation and practical industry applications, offering valuable insights into the path toward sustainable digital growth.

Golden Link will also be present during the official signing ceremonies, forming strategic partnerships with leading companies to accelerate the implementation of digital economy projects and industry collaboration.

Golden Link sees the 2025 Global Digital Development Conference as a vital platform to forge deeper, broader collaborations with leading digital economy players worldwide. Andy Ching looks forward to fostering meaningful connections and seizing new opportunities emerging from this transformative era.

Golden Link firmly believes that through deep dialogue with global experts and peers, Golden Link will continue to refine its technical capabilities and elevate its service standards. With unrelenting dedication and innovative thinking, Golden Link is painting its own vibrant stroke on the grand canvas of a healthy, sustainable digital economy.

In this age of rapid transformation, Golden Link invites you to join us on a journey to co-create the future of digital finance. Let us meet in Dubai, witness the rise of the digital economy, and build a brighter tomorrow—together.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.