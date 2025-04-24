Anew Fitness Reimagines Senior Wellness Through Scalable, Expert-Led Programs

Anew Fitness Expands Access to Senior Wellness Through Innovative B2B Model

Anew Fitness, founded by Frederick Griffith in 2020, is reshaping senior wellness through its scalable, expert-led fitness programs tailored to the needs of aging adults. Operating under a business-to-business (B2B) model, the company partners with senior centers, dementia care units, churches, and residential facilities to bring on-site fitness classes directly to where seniors live and gather—eliminating access barriers and promoting consistent physical activity.

As part of a growing national trend toward decentralized and community-integrated wellness services, Anew Fitness’ model reflects the evolution of care delivery for older populations.

Closing the Senior Wellness Gap with Community-Based Innovation

Research indicates that over 60% of seniors in assisted living do not have access to regular fitness programming—a service shown to reduce fall risk and improve quality of life. Traditional fitness solutions often fail to meet the mobility, cognitive, or social engagement needs of this demographic. Anew Fitness addresses these gaps through programming like chair yoga, resistance training, and line dance, led by certified trainers who bring passion to each class, fostering strong relationships with seniors and encouraging them.

Its community-first approach aligns with broader public health objectives, such as improving preventative care outcomes and reducing long-term healthcare costs for aging populations.

From Local Mission to National Recognition

Motivated by a personal family experience with preventable decline, founder Frederick Griffith launched Anew Fitness to restore agency and vitality to older adults. The company began its operations in Louisiana, and through 2025, it will focus on growing its presence throughout the state. In 2026, Anew Fitness plans to expand into other southern states and broaden its national impact. Since its founding, the company has earned notable recognition, including:

A 2023 BeyGood Foundation Grant for community impact

for community impact A 2025 AARP Legacy Award for advancing senior independence

for advancing senior independence A 2025 City of New Orleans Proclamation recognizing leadership in elder wellness

Griffith also hosts the monthly segment “Anew You with Frederick” on Fox 8 WVUE, offering practical wellness insights to a broad senior audience.

See segment archive →

Measurable Impact Through Strategic Partnerships

Through a partnership model, Anew Fitness enables care organizations to host on-site sessions that align with their residents’ physical and cognitive needs. This setup has led to improved mobility outcomes, reduced isolation, and enhanced engagement in participating facilities.

The model has drawn interest from public health officials and elder care professionals exploring scalable ways to deliver non-pharmacologic, preventative health services.

“We’re committed to giving seniors back their independence through consistent movement and connection,” said Frederick Griffith, Founder and CEO. “This isn’t just about fitness—it’s about dignity, prevention, and aging well.”

Future Growth and Digital Integration

In later years, Anew Fitness plans to pilot a digital engagement platform to help partner facilities track participant progress and deliver remote wellness content. The initiative reflects a broader movement toward hybrid care models in senior living, integrating in-person programming with tech-enabled tools.

The company’s visibility is growing, with recent features in USA Today, and collaborations underway with regional health networks aiming to expand wellness access to under-resourced senior communities.

About Anew Fitness:

Anew Fitness delivers inclusive, expert-led fitness programs tailored to older adults. By focusing on accessibility, independence, and holistic well-being, the company partners with senior care providers to promote longevity, movement, and connection in aging communities.

Media Contact:

Frederick Griffith

Founder and CEO, Anew Fitness

Phone: 504-327-7048

Email: Frederick@anewfitness.com

Website: www.anewfitness.com

Instagram: @anewfitnessinc

Facebook: facebook.com/anewfitness

Reviews: Google Reviews