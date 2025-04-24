Duolingo Introduces Chess Course to Teach Players the Game

Duolingo recently released a new course that trains users to play chess. This move is a significant and courageous step outside of their language-learning-only comfort zone. Now available in full for iOS devices, the new course is designed to make chess more accessible to a wider audience — particularly beginners and younger players. It is now available to all iOS users, with a full rollout expected in the next four to six weeks.

The initiative is another example of Duolingo’s dedication to building effective education for all learners. The company thinks its platform is ideally suited to teaching challenging topics, such as chess. Its bold, new, interactive and gamified format is definitely the most exciting departure. The course draws players in through increasingly complex mini-games and puzzles. This method has turned learning the basics of chess into an exciting and highly engaging experience.

Gamification with Duolingo’s Oscar Character

Duolingo’s Oscar character, represented by a moon moth, is featured prominently throughout the chess course. As you progress through the lessons, you can participate in thrilling competitions versus Oscar. This gamified component provides a fun opportunity for learners to test out their new skills. It injects an unexpected, creative—and fun—dimension into the educational process.

Edwin Bodge, a spokesperson for Duolingo, emphasized the universal appeal of chess, stating, “[Chess is] one of those things that … any age group can learn … but then something that takes the 10,000-hour theory to really master.” This philosophy underlines Duolingo’s goal to “make chess as accessible as possible,” ensuring that learners can approach the game without intimidation.

As Duolingo expands its offerings, it has to find ways to keep users engaged in educational experiences that aren’t solving for specific language acquisition. The inclusion of chess is a perfect example of how ahead of the curve and flexible the company has been in today’s competitive online learning market.

Author’s Opinion Duolingo’s chess course is a bold and innovative move that demonstrates the company’s commitment to expanding its educational reach. By applying the same engaging, gamified learning techniques that made it successful in language acquisition, Duolingo has created a fun and accessible way to learn chess. This step shows how the company is adapting to the evolving demands of online education, making complex subjects more approachable and enjoyable for users of all ages.

Featured image credit: Miguel Ángel Avila Lombana via Flickr

