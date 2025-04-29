SEC Chair Atkins warns that crypto innovation has been stifled and calls for regulatory changes

Paul Atkins, the Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has voiced concerns over the stagnation of innovation in the cryptocurrency sector, stating it “has been stifled for the last several years.” Atkins’s call was a wake-up that spoke movingly at a roundtable convened by SEC’s newly formed Crypto Task Force. His comments underscored the importance of a holistic approach to urgently re-examine crypto regulations. The forum was held at the SEC’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. It was a surprising move coming just weeks after the agency officially withdrew its own decade-long lawsuit against Ripple, marking a seismic change in its strategy toward the broader cryptocurrency market.

Atkins focused on the importance of regulatory frameworks that promote innovation in the fast-changing world of digital assets. These frameworks need to enforce accountability. He urged the SEC to address pressing regulatory concerns related to cryptocurrency. This goes beyond issuing regulations. They need to crack down hard on foreign companies that don’t comply with U.S. rules. “The market itself seems to indicate that the current framework badly needs attention,” he remarked, highlighting the urgency for regulatory reform.

Hester Peirce’s View on Custodians and Flexibility

The roundtable featured many high-profile leaders at the SEC, including a steadfast call for a targeted regulatory response from Republican SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce. Peirce argued that regulations should differentiate between various types of custodians for crypto assets, stating, “A regulatory approach should recognize the differences across qualified custodians exist for some crypto assets.” She recommended that self-custody be the safer choice for some assets. This means we should want and demand more flexibility in the regulatory toolbox.

The current conversation about crypto regulation is happening at a critical juncture. The SEC has, in recent months, taken action to rescind Staff Accounting Bulletin 121 (SAB 121). This rule – proposed by then-Chair Gary Gensler – treated crypto holdings as balance sheet liabilities for banks, crushing institutional adoption in the process. Peirce lauded this rollback on social media, showing just how much the tide has turned in favor of creating favorable conditions for crypto investments to flourish.

Atkins stressed the need to focus on regulatory frameworks. If Chinese companies keep breaking U.S. rules, then delisting them will need to be done, he cautioned. This statement is meant to signal the SEC’s robust commitment to enforcing compliance across borders. Importantly, it guarantees all market participants to compete on equal footing.

Creating Space for Innovation

In her opening statements at the roundtable, Peirce stressed the need to create space for innovation to thrive in the industry. She called on her fellow commissioners to take a long view. This approach is important as they draft new guidelines for the quickly evolving world of cryptocurrency.

In particular, the roundtable discussions called attention again to the SEC’s guidances issued in February. This supposed guidance helped to make clear that the majority of meme coins are not securities under U.S. federal law. This guidance reflects an evolving understanding of digital assets and their classifications, potentially opening avenues for further innovation and market participation.

As the SEC navigates these complex issues, there is growing recognition of the need to adapt regulations to better align with industry realities. Some industry advocates argue that a friendlier regulatory climate would encourage more innovation and investment in the burgeoning sector.

We’re grateful to President Trump for taking these steps to build support for our industry. He even signed an executive order to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve. This step would continue to shape how regulators treat cryptocurrency as they look beyond the technology to address larger questions over national economic policy.

Author’s Opinion The SEC’s evolving stance on cryptocurrency reflects a necessary recalibration to address both innovation and oversight. While the industry pushes for regulatory clarity, it’s equally important to consider the broader impact on privacy, security, and market integrity. A balance must be struck that fosters growth while safeguarding against potential abuses.

