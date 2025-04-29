Golden Link Shines at 2025 Global Digital Economy Summit, Empowering the New Ecosystem of AI Agent + Web3 International Finance

On April 24, 2025, Dubai became the epicenter of the global digital economy as it hosted the 2025 Global Digital Economy Development Conference & AI + Web3 International Finance Summit. As a pioneering force in AI and Web3, Golden Link proudly participated in this grand event, standing out as a key contributor to industry dialogue and driving momentum for both its own growth and the advancement of the sector.

Showcasing Cutting-Edge Achievements: Winning Over Audiences with Technological Strength

Andy Ching, Director of Golden Link Asia Pacific, led his team to meticulously create an exhibition area. Through highly appealing technical demonstrations and vivid scenario-based cases, they showcased the company’s outstanding achievements in the integration of AI and Web3. Its core platform integrates innovative blockchain technology with intelligent finance, serving as a bridge connecting traditional finance and digital assets. It has successfully established a multi-asset ecosystem covering areas such as cryptocurrencies, GameFi, ETFs, and digital agriculture.

For instance, the “GD Fortune” strategy pool, leveraging smart contracts and DeFi mechanisms, has achieved an astonishing annualized return of up to 200% in a diverse market environment. The efficient asset management and trading model left the on-site audience in awe.

Core technologies such as cross-chain collaboration and smart contract automation were particularly eye-catching. The Dubai government delegation, numerous blockchain investment institutions, and technology developers all stopped to engage in in-depth discussions centered around these technologies. Thanks to the cross-chain compatibility technology, assets can seamlessly interact among mainstream public blockchains, breaking down traditional technical barriers and providing a broader space for global digital asset transactions. Smart contract automation, on the other hand, significantly improves transaction efficiency and reduces the costs of manual intervention through standardized processes, making digital financial transactions safer and more convenient.

This display of technological strength triggered a wave of cooperation negotiations on-site with institutions such as the Dubai Blockchain Investment Authority and the US-based Pizza Capital, laying a solid foundation for Golden Link’s subsequent industrial integration and market expansion.

Strategic Vision Empowers the Industry: Decoding the New Trends in AI+Web3 Convergence

Andy Ching took the stage as a keynote speaker at the summit forum, where he shared Golden Link’s cutting-edge technological achievements and innovative application cases in the fields of AI and Web3 before a distinguished audience of global top scholars, industry leaders, and government representatives. Leveraging his deep expertise and extensive industry experience, he delivered an incisive analysis of industry trends, emphasizing that “the convergence of AI and Web3 is transitioning from technical experimentation to real-world implementation, paving the way for new business paradigms in cross-border payments, decentralized computing power, and beyond.”

He also underscored that regulatory compliance is the cornerstone of sustainable growth in the digital economy, calling for collective industry efforts to build a healthy and robust ecosystem.

This presentation not only showcased Golden Link’s technical prowess and strategic foresight but also injected fresh insights into the industry’s evolution. Attendees widely praised Andy Ching’s session, noting that his perspectives—from technology implementation to compliance best practices—provided valuable guidance that could accelerate innovation across the sector.

High-Level Exchanges and Cooperation: Seizing Development Opportunities

At the summit, Golden Link actively engaged in interactive exchanges with senior government leaders from various countries. Conversations with figures such as His Highness Prince Sheikh Humaid bin Abudulla Almualla Humaid, HKBA Co-Chairman and Bay Area Institute of Artificial Intelligence (BAI) representative TonyTong.cc, and Count Conti of Italy—WIN Global Spokesperson Juwel Basso—brought valuable opportunities to Golden Link. Through these dialogues, the company gained in-depth insights into governments’ plans and support directions for digital economy development, while clarifying market demands. Notably, Dubai’s open policies toward blockchain technology provided a clear pathway for Golden Link’s subsequent business expansion in the Middle East market.

During the exchanges with representatives of the Dubai government, Golden Link learned about the local open attitude and supportive policies towards the blockchain and digital asset sectors. As a result, it plans to further expand its business presence in Dubai. By leveraging the local policy advantages and market resources, the company aims to promote the application and innovation of AI and Web3 technologies.

This participation in the exhibition has brought Golden Link not only industry recognition and cooperation opportunities but also a profound understanding of the development trends of AI + Web3. In the future, Golden Link will continue to uphold the spirit of innovation, focus deeply on technological research and development, strengthen international cooperation, and contribute more to the integrated development of AI and Web3 in the wave of the global digital economy. It also aspires to lead the new trend of digital investment.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.