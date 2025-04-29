Trump signs order to accelerate deep-sea mining and challenge China’s control over critical minerals

This month, the U.S. administration went further and made a surprising and ambitious move to strengthen deep-sea mining. To that end, they just signed an executive order to expedite the extraction of critical minerals from the seabed. It’s President Donald Trump who is spearheading this effort to break China’s stranglehold on critical mineral supply chains. Our only aim should be to increase U.S. national security interests. The order directs the administration to fast track the issuance of mining permits pursuant to the Deep Seabed Hard Minerals Act of 1980. Second, it establishes a clear and consistent process for granting these permits throughout the U.S. outer continental shelf and in international waters.

Challenges of Deep-Sea Mining

Deep-sea mining involves industrial-scale machinery similar to strip-mining equipment that pulverizes the dangerous minerals and metals from the seabed. This approach would focus exclusively on strategically important resources, including nickel, copper, and rare earth elements. They understand that these materials are indispensable to modern technology and energy production — in clean and dirty forms. In reply, the United States has pledged to accelerate its own search for these resources, in both U.S. and international waters.

The International Seabed Authority (ISA) is charged with regulating the seafloor exploitation and conservation. This responsibility extends over an area equal to roughly 54% of the world’s oceans. Advocates say that the U.S. administration’s announcement to skip past long-established processes to develop rules governing deep-sea mining is alarming. Over 40 countries have supported these criticisms of this drastic and premature change in policy. Commanders China, Russia and major players Britain are a few of the naysayers.

“The United States has a core national security and economic interest in maintaining leadership in deep sea science and technology and seabed mineral resources,” – Donald Trump

In his executive order, Trump emphasized the need to “counter China’s growing influence over seabed mineral resources.” We applaud this directive as a continuation of the administration’s efforts to protect access to vital minerals. These critical minerals are essential for modern technologies, clean energy solutions, and national defense programs.

Opposition and Environmental Impact

Critics of the executive order argue that it contradicts ongoing global efforts to establish comprehensive regulations governing deep-sea mining activities. Marine negotiators at the ISA are still developing formal rules, which are expected to be finalized by the end of 2025. Environmental NGOs including Greenpeace USA have reacted with anger and dismay over the U.S.

“We condemn this administration’s attempt to launch this destructive industry on the high seas in the Pacific by bypassing the United Nations process,” – Arlo Hemphill, Greenpeace USA

To Hemphill, this last move is all about undercutting multilateralism. Second, it entirely undermines the collective will of countries and communities around the globe that oppose harmful deep-sea mining practices. Critics contend that such moves would increase geopolitical tensions and establish a troubling model for future international projects.

Eurasia Group’s analysts weighed in with their analysis on possible repercussions arising from the U.S. move. They noted that aligning private sector interests with the U.S. administration’s goals might escalate global tensions over critical minerals and control of international waters.

“This alignment of the private sector with the U.S. administration could escalate global geopolitical tensions over critical minerals and control of international waters,” – analysts at Eurasia Group

They raised the alarm on what could happen if the U.S. continues to ignore long standing established UN processes. This could unintentionally coalesce new coalitions of states against American overreach. Norway had previously proposed seabed mining in its national waters. Yet now, it has united with China, India, and Poland—all countries that typically favor faster approval of industrial-scale deep-sea mining—to reject moves the U.S. has made.

“U.S. dismissal of UN processes will probably lead to unexpected country alliances in opposition,” – analysts at Eurasia Group

The emerging industry of deep-sea mining that threatens to bring destruction to the ocean floor offers important financial incentives, but the environmental consequences could be devastating. As nations navigate this complex landscape, the future of seabed mining will likely hinge on balancing economic interests with ecological stewardship.

Author’s Opinion The U.S. decision to fast-track deep-sea mining could potentially undermine international agreements and increase global geopolitical tensions. While the extraction of critical minerals is crucial, particularly in the context of technology and defense, prioritizing speed over environmental and diplomatic considerations may lead to unforeseen consequences. Striking a balance between economic interests and environmental sustainability will be vital for the future of both the industry and the global ecosystem.

