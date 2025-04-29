PowerDMARC Unveils Threat Intelligence Feed at RSAC 2025, San Francisco

PowerDMARC, a global leader in email authentication and domain security, today announced the launch of its Threat Intelligence Feed, a cutting-edge data stream designed to empower security teams, MSSPs, and enterprises with visibility into email-based cyber threats. The announcement was made live at the RSA Conference 2025 in San Francisco.

Built on billions of data points analyzed across PowerDMARC’s global platform, the Threat Intelligence Feed enables early detection of IP addresses involved in spoofing, brand abuse, phishing, and broader email-based threat activity. It provides actionable intelligence that enhances incident response, supports proactive defense, and integrates seamlessly with security operations tools.

“Threat actors are getting smarter, faster, and more evasive. With the PowerDMARC Threat Intelligence Feed, we’re helping organizations move from reactive defense to proactive threat prevention at scale,” said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO and Founder of PowerDMARC. “This feed delivers contextual insights that security teams can plug directly into their SIEMs, XDRs, and firewalls to prevent attacks before they happen.”

Key Features

Early Threat Detection : Discover malicious IPs, phishing infrastructure, botnet activity, and spoofing attempts.

: Discover malicious IPs, phishing infrastructure, botnet activity, and spoofing attempts. Pre-Breach IOC Identification : Uncover indicators of compromise before they impact your environment.

: Uncover indicators of compromise before they impact your environment. Actionable Intelligence : Power automated blocking, enrichment of SOC workflows, and policy tuning across email security stacks.

: Power automated blocking, enrichment of SOC workflows, and policy tuning across email security stacks. Toolchain Integration : Enrich SIEM, EDR, XDR, and firewall systems with context-aware threat signals.

: Enrich SIEM, EDR, XDR, and firewall systems with context-aware threat signals. API Access & Historical Querying: Retrieve spoofing data by date range, source, timestamp, and observation count via a secure API.

Who Should Use It

MSPs & MSSPs : Bolster client domain protection with IOC feeds.

: Bolster client domain protection with IOC feeds. Threat Intelligence Platforms : Augment datasets with verified spoofing and phishing insights.

: Augment datasets with verified spoofing and phishing insights. Security Operations Teams : Strengthen detection and response workflows.

: Strengthen detection and response workflows. Enterprise IT: Prevent and mitigate advanced phishing, spoofing, and email compromise campaigns.

Global MSSPs and enterprise clients are already deploying PowerDMARC’s new threat intelligence feed to reinforce domain trust, secure brand reputation, and outpace threat actors.

To request access or schedule a demo, contact PowerDMARC today.