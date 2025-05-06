Trump Acts Like It’s His Choice Whether to Obey the Constitution

Donald Trump continues to claim his kingmaker role in the Republican primary. In a May interview with Time, he supposedly cut successful “200 deals” with countries to escape from tariffs. Rather, he is overtly seeking to make his executive will and international relations predominate. This new strategy is a direct move against increasing criticism of his autocratic leadership. The president is notorious for being a lone wolf. As evidenced by this hearing, proponents of a joint approach can’t guarantee that they won’t undermine our constitutional norms.

Though after his last administration made the same mistakes Trump appointed new, and largely unqualified, officials. These four are in extreme lock-step with his agenda and vision. These appointments are intended as a means to strengthen his iron grip and stymie rebellion among the ranks. His backers are thrilled with this strategy. They view it as a critical challenge to the liberal-infused pol-mil establishment, which they feel has turned its back on their values.

Executive Power and Loyalty

The track record of his first term provides some alarming answers as to what a second Trump presidency would look like. He thinks he has uncheckable power. As a result, he bends or breaks nearly every norm and institution that is supposed to provide checks and balances. His Cabinet members seem to get the message that they are cheerleaders. Critics have called their actions a “televised pageant of sycophancy.” This sort of environment breeds a culture in which dissent is the enemy, and loyalty is queen.

During the interview with Time, Trump emphasized his military prowess, stating, “We have the greatest missiles in the world. We have the greatest submarines in the world. We have the greatest army tanks in the world.” His rhetoric highlights a focus on military strength, which complements his plans for a major military parade celebrating the Army’s 250th birthday in June. Critics argue that this parade represents the new administration’s turn toward authoritarianism—calling it dictator kitsch.

Given Trump’s willingness to undermine federal courts—even the Supreme Court—this is just another example of Trump’s lawless pugnacity. He controversially overturned a decision on the future of an undocumented migrant. He asserted policy control over the judicial determinations. This pattern hasn’t boded well for any meaningful legal accountability under a potentially Trump-led federal administration.

Economic Policies Under Scrutiny

Beyond his executive mic drops, Trump’s economic legacy is still raising eyebrows and inviting controversy. He imposed a staggering 145% tariff on China as part of his ongoing trade war, which he argues has effectively narrowed the trade deficit by halting trade altogether. For American consumers and businesses, critics argue, these types of moves have a decidedly negative impact.

Trump asserted during a recent statement, “We lost 5 to 6 billion dollars a day with Biden. Five to 6 billion.” This comment is indicative of his long, ongoing effort to paint himself as the economy’s savior. He argues that a recession would not fundamentally change the precariousness of our economic underpinnings. He stated, “I don’t see it with Canada. I just don’t see it, I have to be honest with you,” demonstrating his selective engagement with international trade partners.

The trade policies he’s proclaimed since taking office are what seem foundational to his economic messaging. By showcasing these strategies, Trump is trying to rally support among swing voters, especially those who have a pro-economic nationalism and protectionism tilt.

Supporters Rally Around Controversial Actions

Trump’s base is still energized by the noise he makes getting in the faces of established institutions that they see as hostile to their interests. The president’s rhetoric resonates because the people to whom it’s speaking are the ones who feel marginalized. This liberal elite runs the political, legal, educational, media and military deep state.

His recent statements show he’s serious about keeping this relationship with constituents as well. “I don’t want to lessen President Trump’s leverage by undermining him whatsoever,” stated Senator Ron Johnson, reflecting a broader sentiment among Republican lawmakers who align themselves with Trump’s agenda. This loyalty was on full display last week as they sought to provide political cover for his most controversial moves.

At a time when many Americans are grappling with economic uncertainty and social division, Trump’s ability to galvanize support through bold statements and aggressive policies stands out. The effects of his leadership style could be heard all over the political landscape if he runs for a second term in office.

What The Author Thinks Trump’s unwavering grip on the Republican party continues to deepen, leveraging his authoritarian tendencies and military strength rhetoric to gather loyal support. His political maneuvers speak to his dedication to concentrate power, and his economic policies reveal a stubborn focus on protectionism. However, his disregard for checks and balances and reliance on sycophantic loyalty within his administration raises concerns about the future of U.S. democracy.

Featured image credit: Vitya_maly via GoodFon

Enjoyed this article? For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us on MSN.